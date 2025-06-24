‘A Bit Of A Mess.’ Ironheart Has Screened, And Critics Have Mixed Opinions About The New Marvel Series
See what's good and bad about the long-awaited show.
It’s been years in the making, but finally the first three episodes of the Marvel series Ironheart are available to stream with your Disney+ subscription. Considered a direct sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart continues the journey of that movie’s breakout character Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. With the premiere of the series on the 2025 TV schedule also comes the first reactions from critics who were able to screen all six episodes, and their reviews are mixed.
The series sees Riri return to Chicago, where she gets caught up with the charming and mysterious Parker Robbins, aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos). Other members of Ironheart’s cast include Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and Regan Aliyah, and while David Opie is on the fence about it as a whole, there are some standout performances, the critic says:
He is one of several critics who write that the new MCU TV show picks up as it goes along, including Mark Cassidy. While the finale is the best of the six-episode series, Ironheart is simply “not good.” In Cassidy’s words:
Zach Pope continues the parade of lackluster reactions, as the critic seems kind of ambivalent toward the show despite wanting to enjoy it. Pope says:
Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric praises Dominique Thorne and Lyric Ross’ chemistry, saying he would love to see more of their characters together. Riri’s story could have hit harder with a tighter story, the critic says, writing:
In terms of themes of loss and grief, however, Hope Sloop says MCU fans would be better off rewatching WandaVision. While Ironheart works as a standalone project, it fails as a good introduction for these characters. The critic continues:
Adam Patia says Ironheart does not use its six episodes well in terms of exploring some of the deeper issues introduced, but he is intrigued by what’s to come, writing:
The above critic isn’t the only one with an overall positive takeaway. While many of the first reactions to Ironheart are critical, Eric Ansley Diaz is among those who “really dug it.” In Diaz’s words:
Germain Lussier goes so far as to say this is near the top of his list for MCU series, thanks in large part to Dominique Thorne. Lussier posts:
Even self-proclaimed Marvel cynic Maggie Lovitt of Collider appreciates the “insanely cool ideas” in this series and specifically praises Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich for standout performances.
Fans have been waiting for Ironheart’s release for a long time, and while that day has finally come, it may be with less fanfare than some hoped. If you’re wondering how to watch Ironheart, the first three episodes can be streamed now on Disney+, with the final three episodes dropping next Tuesday, July 1.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
