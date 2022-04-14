See What Tom Cruise Could Look Like If He Ends Up As Iron Man’s Variant Following Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel Exit

For years before Robert Downey Jr. was cast to play Tony Stark, there were reports that Tom Cruise was in the running to play Iron Man in an eventual movie. That movie never happened, but in the multiverse, all things are possible, and rumors have persisted that we could actually see Cruise as Iron Man very soon, and one fan has now imagined what that could look like.

The multiverse has become a major playing friend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and following all three live-action cinematic Spider-Men appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home , it’s being rumored we could see several more previous Marvel heroes, and potentially some that never actually were. If Tom Cruise’s Iron Man is one of those, one fan on Instagram has created a perfect representation of what we could see.

As great as Robert Downey Jr. was as Tony Stark, it’s hard not to imagine what a Tom Cruise Iron Man movie could have been. He certainly looks the part here every bit as Downey ever did. It certainly would not have been the same sort of character, but that’s part of the appeal. It’s one of those potentially great movies that we’ll never get to see.

For almost as long as the title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been known, there have a lot of rumors around what the movie will actually give us. One of the persistent rumors is that Multiverse of Madness will be full of celebrity cameos playing alternate, or as Loki referred to them, variant, versions of the MCU heroes. One of the names at the top of the list was Tom Cruise’s Iron Man that never was.

And considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us other versions of Spider-Man and the trailer for Multiverse of Madness gave us the voice of Patrick Stewart, playing, we can only assume, Charles Xavier from the Fox X-Men universe, the idea that we could get a Tom Cruise cameo has only become less crazy, not more. There almost certainly are going to be some big cameo moments in this movie, the only question is whether or not it includes this particular one.

There certainly seems to have been some real interest from Tom Cruise in playing Iron Man once upon a time, and one has to imagine that if Marvel really did present this idea to him, he likely would have been into it. He's a guy that seems to love giving movie fans big moments and this would certainly be up there with some of his biggest, even if he's only on screen for a minute, It seems likely that, as with the three Spider-Men, any major cameos are going to be kept under wraps until the movie hits screens. This means we'll find out what's happening in the Multiverse on May 6.