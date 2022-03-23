Spider-Man’s Tobey Maguire Reveals Why Tom Holland Impressed Him So Much While Filming No Way Home

While there are countless superheroes in Marvel mythology, a few stand out as fan favorites. Spider-Man is definitely in that category, which is why three different live-action franchises have hit theaters over the years. The three Peter Parker actors recently united in the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and OG Spidey Tobey Maguire revealed why Tom Holland impressed him so much on the set.

Fans were delighted when the rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home came true, and we were able to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker work alongside the ones previously played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The latter actor recently opened up about what it was like on the set , and how Holland immediately made a strong impression in their scenes together. As the Great Gatsby star put it,

Right away, the first scene we shot together, I was just blown away by how good he was in the scene and how generous he was and vulnerable.

While Tom Holland might be a young actor, he’s shown off a ton of talent through his career so far. Audiences love the youthful energy he brings to Spider-Man in particular, and it seems that his performance on set was enough to impress the OG Peter Parker. And you can definitely see the chemistry shared by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Holland throughout No Way Home’s 148-minute runtime.

Tobey Maguire’s kind words about Tom Holland come from the bonus features of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital release (via Insider ). The three Peter Parker actors seemed to have a great time on set, as shown by the footage in the movie as well as promo shots like the infamous pointing Spidey meme . But on top of the laughs that were had, Maguire was definitely impressed by the vulnerability that Holland was able to bring in their scenes together.

While Tobey Maguire had an iconic run as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s (somewhat infamous) Spider-Man trilogy , Tom Holland has been able to bring a teenager-like naivety (and awesome gymnastic abilities ) to his tenure as the web slinger. And rather than having strange feelings about the other actors playing his signature role, Maguire was able to really appreciate what his successors brought to the table. This is especially true after being able to share scenes with the likes of Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Despite rumors about the Peter Parker crossover circulating for months prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, seeing all three wall crawlers on the big screen still sent theaters into eruptions of applause. And their goodbye seemed to leave the door open for more fascinating character pairings across the universe. With Sony reportedly planning a new trilogy of movies , it seems like just about anything could happen.