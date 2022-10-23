She-Hulk's Director Reveals What Marvel Was Most Nervous About (And It Wasn't Those Kevin Feige Jokes)
Kat Coiro talks about the one element of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law that created some "fear" at Marvel.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a very different sort of Marvel show on Disney+. The series had a much lighter tone, including fourth-wall breaking moments that went completely meta by the end, taking aim at Marvel Studios itself. It’s not surprising to hear that Marvel did have some concerns about some elements of the show, but it turns out what really made everybody nervous wasn't the Kevin Feige jokes, it was the sex.
Not only does Jennifer Walters have sex in She-Hulk, but the fact that she has sex, and wants to have sex, is a regular part of what the series deals with. Director Kat Coiro recently told The Wrap that there was “more fear” around the sexual element of the show than there was making fun of the boss. She explains…
As Coiro says here, sex isn’t an entirely foreign concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Rowney Jr.’s Tony Stark takes a reporter to bed in the first Iron Man. We also had a somewhat racy scene last year in Eternals. However, it is rarer to see sex from a female perspective at all, nevermind in the MCU, which is still working toward more focus on female characters in general. And by virtue of the fact that She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is a comedy, that means the sex is handled in a light and fun way.
For what it’s worth, it does not appear that Marvel stood in the way of letting Kat Coiro depict sex the way she wanted to in the series. She says she had no interest in pushing it too far, but she also didn’t want to treat it like it was anything inappropriate. The relationship between She-Hulk and Daredevil becoming a prime example. She continues…
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, did strike a good balance. It was never afraid of sex, but it approached the topic in a way that would be appropriate for any fan of Marvel movies and TV.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.