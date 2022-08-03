Disney+'s She-Hulk Director Breaks Daredevil Silence And Answers Why Jennifer Walters Isn't As Bulky As Bruce's Hulk

August 2022 marks a first for the MCU, as the studio’s first official comedy series will be rearing its gorgeous green head in the form of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Marvel Comics heroine will soon approach the bench for Disney+ subscribers , and it’ll mark the episodic MCU debut of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, whose Daredevil became MCU Offish thanks to the secrecy-driven Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo . Fans still don’t know much about how exactly the blind lawyer without fear will factor into Jennifer Walters’ story, and that’s just one of many questions that have yet to be answered by She-Hulk’s arrival on the small screen, which is now happening on Thursday, August 18, a day later than its previously announced debut.

What To Expect From Daredevil In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Given that this is a Marvel series, explicit plot details are impossible to come by ahead of release, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro has offered up an idea of the impact Daredevil’s arrival will have. Extremely excited to be able to finally reference the vigilante’s confirmed arrival , Coiro told EW :

They match each other's wits, is what I can say. I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don't want to get arrested by them.

While I suppose Daredevil would be a crowd favorite if he showed up for only a couple of scenes in a single episode, I want to optimistically believe that Kat Coiro is speaking to the idea of Matt Murdock having a more sizable role within this storyline. She directed six of the nine episodes, Considering how serious things are no doubt going to get for the character on Echo, and then again for the standalone series Daredevil: Born Again, I’m 100% hoping the trauma-stricken hero gets to shed the darkness and show off his comedic side for as long as can be. (Sure, things will probably be breezy enough when he’s around in Spider-Man: Freshman Year , but that’s animated.)

Which obviously doesn’t mean I think Charlie Cox should outshine Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk on her own show. To be sure, I’m perfectly happy seeing her wipe the courtroom floor with him, and then tap dancing on his schlumped body. So long as he’s having an okay time during some of it.

Why She-Hulk Isn't As Muscularly Massive As Bruce Banner’s Hulk

She-Hulk’s earliest trailer footage drew some confused ire from Marvel fans thanks to unfinished CGI, but with that issue having been resolved in the meantime, another offbeat concern fans have voiced is the fact that Jennifer Walters’ muscles as She-Hulk are far less pronounced and over-the-top than those of Bruce Banner’s Hulk. Which in some ways is perfectly understandable, since this show wouldn’t work in nearly the same way if Jennifer bulked up in the same way as Mark Ruffalo’s Avenger. What an uncomfortable elevator ride that would be.

In any case, Kat Coiro addressed that issue in the midst of talking about how the character was designed within a series that will be focusing in part on how Jennifer’s romantic and dating life work if she’s a six-foot-seven green woman in New York City. Here’s how she explained it:

The Hulk is not human proportions. He's not human scale. He is a monster in that way. And it was really important for us that she still operated on a human scale. It was never about, ‘Make her smaller,’ it was about, ‘How can she fit into the world and work in an office and go to a restaurant and walk down the street and still draw attention but still be within the realm of being a human?’ We honestly talked about strength more than aesthetics. We studied musculature and we studied women athletes who were incredibly strong. We really leaned towards Olympians rather than bodybuilders. That's where a lot of our body references came from, very strong Olympic athletes. So she doesn't have a bodybuilder's physique, but she absolutely has a very strong physique that can justify the actions that she does in the show.

I think it’s awesome that such a well-conceived answer exists for a question that is patently ridiculous outside of its specific context. As cool as it is to see Bruce Banner turning into a clothes-wrecking behemoth, I can’t wait to see how She-Hulk plays with that idea on a scale that’s far closer to reality.