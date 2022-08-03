Disney+'s She-Hulk Director Breaks Daredevil Silence And Answers Why Jennifer Walters Isn't As Bulky As Bruce's Hulk
By Nick Venable published
Justice will be served.
August 2022 marks a first for the MCU, as the studio’s first official comedy series will be rearing its gorgeous green head in the form of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Marvel Comics heroine will soon approach the bench for Disney+ subscribers, and it’ll mark the episodic MCU debut of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, whose Daredevil became MCU Offish thanks to the secrecy-driven Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo. Fans still don’t know much about how exactly the blind lawyer without fear will factor into Jennifer Walters’ story, and that’s just one of many questions that have yet to be answered by She-Hulk’s arrival on the small screen, which is now happening on Thursday, August 18, a day later than its previously announced debut.
What To Expect From Daredevil In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Given that this is a Marvel series, explicit plot details are impossible to come by ahead of release, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro has offered up an idea of the impact Daredevil’s arrival will have. Extremely excited to be able to finally reference the vigilante’s confirmed arrival, Coiro told EW:
While I suppose Daredevil would be a crowd favorite if he showed up for only a couple of scenes in a single episode, I want to optimistically believe that Kat Coiro is speaking to the idea of Matt Murdock having a more sizable role within this storyline. She directed six of the nine episodes, Considering how serious things are no doubt going to get for the character on Echo, and then again for the standalone series Daredevil: Born Again, I’m 100% hoping the trauma-stricken hero gets to shed the darkness and show off his comedic side for as long as can be. (Sure, things will probably be breezy enough when he’s around in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, but that’s animated.)
Which obviously doesn’t mean I think Charlie Cox should outshine Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk on her own show. To be sure, I’m perfectly happy seeing her wipe the courtroom floor with him, and then tap dancing on his schlumped body. So long as he’s having an okay time during some of it.
Why She-Hulk Isn't As Muscularly Massive As Bruce Banner’s Hulk
She-Hulk’s earliest trailer footage drew some confused ire from Marvel fans thanks to unfinished CGI, but with that issue having been resolved in the meantime, another offbeat concern fans have voiced is the fact that Jennifer Walters’ muscles as She-Hulk are far less pronounced and over-the-top than those of Bruce Banner’s Hulk. Which in some ways is perfectly understandable, since this show wouldn’t work in nearly the same way if Jennifer bulked up in the same way as Mark Ruffalo’s Avenger. What an uncomfortable elevator ride that would be.
In any case, Kat Coiro addressed that issue in the midst of talking about how the character was designed within a series that will be focusing in part on how Jennifer’s romantic and dating life work if she’s a six-foot-seven green woman in New York City. Here’s how she explained it:
I think it’s awesome that such a well-conceived answer exists for a question that is patently ridiculous outside of its specific context. As cool as it is to see Bruce Banner turning into a clothes-wrecking behemoth, I can’t wait to see how She-Hulk plays with that idea on a scale that’s far closer to reality.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will make its long-awaited debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18, with nine episodes for fans to enjoy without any legal ramifications. (Hopefully.) Check out all the other upcoming Marvel TV projects on the way, and head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is hitting primetime and beyond throughout the rest of the year.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.