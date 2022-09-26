The Marvels Director Talks Avengers: Endgame's 'Marvel Women' Scene And Why It 'Annoyed' Her

When The Marvels comes out next year it will be the most female forward MCU movies to date. Not only will it star Brie Larson in her return as Captain Marvel but it will co-star two other superpowered women, and be directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta herself is most excited about the new film because it will give her something she’s wanted more of ever since being teased by all the strong women in Avengers: Endgame. More of that.

In the climactic battle of one of the most successful movies ever made, Avengers: Endgame gives us a scene that shows just how many great female characters the MCU actually has. While Captain Marvel is trying to protect the Infinity Gauntlet, she is, in turn, protected by just about every woman to have a significant appearance in the MCU (and still be alive, sorry Black Widow). Speaking with EW , DaCosta says she loved that moment. Her only problem was that it didn’t last long enough. She explained…

I, like many women around the world, watched, Avengers: Endgame and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I had chills but I also was very annoyed. I was like ‘two hours of this please.’ It was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes. That what was most exciting,

The scene of Marvel female empowerment saw many different reactions when it appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Some felt it was too little too late, with the scene not really being justified based on the way Marvel had treated female characters up to that point, and Marvel seemingly looking to get credit for the scene without putting the work in to earn it. Many, however, seemed to at least appreciate the sentiment behind the moment, but like DaCosta, wished there had just been more of it.

The Marvels will likely go some distance to fixing that general issue, as it will include three major female heroes, in Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. Iman Vellari’s Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau as played by Teyonah Parris. While we’ve only had the briefest indication how the characters will come together, via mid and end credits scenes in both WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.

Technically, The Marvels will mark Nia DaCosta's return to the director's chair for Marvel, as she already directed Brie Larson and Iman Vellari for the Worlds of Marvel show on the Disney Wish cruise ship. We'll have to wait some time for The Marvels to continue the story for these characters, as it won't be out until next summer. For many fans who are looking for this sort of representation, it will hopefully be worth the wait.