Teyonah Parris Got Asked About All The Marvels Hate. What She Was Feeling While Making The Movie

For the past decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a well-oiled machine, constantly releasing new content in both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But while some fans are hyped about upcoming Marvel movies, others are concerned about superhero fatigue, especially after The Marvels became shared universe's biggest box office bomb. Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris got asked about all the hate that's come at that project, and what she was feeling while making the movie.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen how things changed after the release of Avengers: Endgame. There have been a number of box office struggles since then, although none were quite as dire as The Marvels. Parris was recently asked by IGN about the movie's icy reception, saying:

I can't say that I really felt the hate because we were in a very disconnected time. I was surrounded by people who were excited for me, people who wanted and were waiting to see me and these other women get up here and kick butt. So I felt a lot of love.

Well, that's certainly refreshing. While it can be difficult to deal with negativity online (especially from the super passionate Marvel fanbase), Teyonah Parris didn't feel that with The Marvels. Namely because she was surrounded by folks who were excited about the movie and her growing role in the MCU. If only all of us were immune to the negativity on the internet.

After the wild, Emmy-nominated success of WandaVision, Parris was able to bring her adult version of Monica Rambeau to the big screen with The Marvels. And her character was key to The Marvels' ending, and to the shared universe as a whole. Especially considering that wild credits scene that involved the X-Men.

Later during that same interview, Teyonah Parris further spoke about making The Marvels, and the strange way she said goodbye to the set. Because after having a COVID exposure, she ended up wrapping her role without much fuss. In the Candyman actress' words:

And so they snatched me anyway, so I never actually wrapped. I was like, ‘What? You have got to be kidding me.’ Like, 10 months or whatever, however long we were here and the day before, I didn't have COVID, but someone around me had it. And so they snatched my butt off the set.

Well, that's one way to leave a major film project. But since The Marvels was filmed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the set has some strict health guidelines to follow.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Monica Rambeau in the MCU. She's seemingly the key to bringing the X-Men to the main timeline, which fans have been waiting for. I'd also love to see her reunite with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch at some point down the line. But with The Marvels rumored to not be getting a sequel, this is all a big mystery for the time being.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.