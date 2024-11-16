The Fantastic Four: First Steps Isn’t Done Filming Yet, But One Of Its Stars Already Showed Off His Sweet Wrap Gift

When it comes to the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies , The Fantastic Four: First Steps is among the titles that are most anticipated by fans. The Matt Shakman-helmed flick is set to put a fresh take on the family of heroes while tying into the studios’ larger cinematic universe. Production kicked off this past summer in the U.K. and, now, it would seem that filming is almost done. Ahead of that, though, one of the film’s stars – Ralph Ineson – revealed that he’s already received his wrap gift, and it’s too sweet.

As a member of the Fantastic Four: First Steps cast , Ralph Ineson is playing a very important role. He’s been tasked with lending his voice to the villainous Galactus – also known as the Devourer of Worlds. The veteran British actor has shared a few details about the film amid production but has mostly remained mum. However, he recently took to X to show off a sweet memento from his time on set – an awesome-looking sweatshirt. Check it out for yourself:

So I’m just going to put it out there now that I would love to have one of those sweatshirts. The emblem on the side of the shirt seems to refer to the space program that Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm are all involved with. And, if that weren’t enough, one can see the term “excelsior,” which is the famous phrase that late Marvel Comics writer and editor Stan Lee used to say. Given that he posted about it, it seems the Game of Thrones alum relishes the shirt, and I can’t blame him.

Most recently, an update on the forthcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps came by way of cast member Joseph Quinn a few days ago, as he explained to Variety during Gladiator II’s London premiere that he still had a few weeks of filming left. When fans saw Ralph Ineson’s post, though, they seemed to believe that the entire film had wrapped. The Office alum was then prompted to follow up his photo with another X post in order to clarify the status of production:

Ok so, I need to choose my words more carefully when talking about Marvel. My lovely Carhartt sweatshirt was a gift from Matt the director. The movie has not wrapped yet and I have another day to do. I need a grown up to do this stuff for me now don’t I?…

Ralph Ineson probably shouldn’t be too hard on himself. After all, he’s new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, while he’s been a part of some famous franchises, he’s probably still never experienced this level of scrutiny. I’m sure he’ll get the hang of it as time goes on, though. He also deserves credit for not leaking spoilers thus far. Aside from reacting to his Galactus role with a funny message, Ineson has shared minimal details on the character. He’s specifically spoken about how he found the FF screenplay to be “cool as fuck” and how his son has been schooling him in the lore of the MCU.

Like so many people, I’m excited to see what happens when Marvel’s First Family makes their return to the big screen. The same goes for the imposing Galactus, and I have no doubt that Ralph Ineson will crush the role. In the meantime, if he really wants it, maybe his son can also assist him in the art of posting FF updates on social media.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25 as part of the 2025 movie schedule .