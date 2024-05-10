Fantastic Four’s Galactus Actor Responds To Casting In A+ Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding. And in addition to the shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription, fans are also focused on the upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. Chief among them is Fantastic Four, which has been making some exciting casting decisions lately. That includes Ralph Ineson being cast as Galactus, and his response to this news becoming public is A+.

What we know about Fantastic Four is limited, but each casting announcement has been super exciting. It was recently revealed that John Malkovich has a mystery role, and now we know that Game of Thrones alum Ralph Ineson is playing the massive villain Galactus. He posted on Twitter when the announcement started circulating online, saying:

World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do.

No pressure, right? Ineson has some big shoes to fill... literally. And it sounds like he's psyched to start devouring entire worlds as Galactus. Give us this movie already, Marvel!

The Fantastic Four movie is being directed by Matt Shakman, and he's clearly focusing on assembling the strongest cast possible for the blockbuster. In February it was revealed that Marvel found its titular Fantastic Four, which will be made up by Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fnatastic, Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing. It's a killer quartet of talent, and it should be fun to see what other actors end up in the long-awaited blockbuster.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will know that for too long characters like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool were noticeably missing from the shared universe. But things finally changed when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, opening the doors for these beloved comic book characters to return to the big screen under new circumstances.

I'm eager to see how Galactus is handled in the Fantastic Four movie. Obviously Ineson is a killer choice to bring him to life, but the mere scale of the comic book villain should make the action unique. How exactly do battles work when your foe is 28 feet tall?

There are countless questions about the new Fantastic Four movie, including where TF the team has been throughout all of the MCU so far. Since we're in the multiverse saga, perhaps they will seemingly be in another timeline entirely. The retro vibe of the movie's casting announcement think that the movie might even be set in the past. It's unclear, but this ongoing chatter and theorizing should presumably help keep anticipation high until we know more information.

Fantastic Four is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th, 2025. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.