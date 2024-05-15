The Fantastic Four’s Paul Walter Hauser Breaks Silence On His Casting, Shares Feelings On ‘Pressure' The Film Is Facing Amid The MCU’s Struggles
The Richard Jewell actor is finally joining the MCU!
The last few months have seen a lot of new information about The Fantastic Four coming out, particularly on the acting side of things. The Fantastic Four cast has been coming together nicely, with one of the more recent additions being Paul Walter Hauser. While it remains to be seen if my theory about him voicing H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot is correct, Hauser has now broken his silence on coming aboard, which included him sharing his feelings on the “pressure” the upcoming Marvel movie is facing as the MCU goes through struggles.
Although the MCU certainly hasn’t been without successes over the last several years, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Loki, there have also been various critical and/or commercial disappointments, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels and Secret Invasion. This has resulted in the Marvel Studios brass changing its methods and coming up with a new release plans for movies and TV shows. Hauser brought this up while speaking with ScreenRant, saying:
For a long time, just like with the X-Men, 20th Century Fox held the film rights to the Fantastic Four, but once Disney acquired Fox in 2019, both teams were finally able to be incorporated into the MCU. The Fantastic Four is now part of the franchise’s Phase Six slate, and as Paul Walter Hauser pointed out, it’s coming at a time when Marvel is being more selective with the projects it chooses. So while working with people like Matt Shakman was enough incentive for the actor to come aboard, he also realizes that there’s a lot riding on The Fantastic Four, and then there’s also the fact that the previous Fantastic Four movies haven’t been critical darlings. He continued:
Of the three Fantastic Four movies officially released to the public (let’s not forget the unreleased 1994 movie that’s only ever been seen through bootleg copies), none have earned any higher than mixed critical reception, and 2005’s Fantastic Four was the best-performing of them commercially, making over $333 million worldwide. So Paul Walter Hauser, Matt Shakman and the rest of the gang need to do their best to ensure The Fantastic Four is the best film adaptation of this property yet… which hopefully won’t be too hard, but still, we can’t get complacent.
The Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025. While we wait for more news on how its progressing, the 2000s-era movies starring Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch can be revisited with a Disney+ subscription alongside the Marvel movies in order and MCU tie-in shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.