The MCU's Thunderbolts Lineup Has Officially Been Revealed, With Winter Soldier And More Returning

During San Diego Comic-Con’s recent Marvel panel, the official MCU Phase 5 lineup was announced with Thunderbolts set to cap things off in summer 2024. However, the initial news did not include the cast of Thunderbolts that fans have been theorizing for some time. We have it now. At Saturday’s Marvel Panel at the D23 Expo, the MCU’s Thunderbolts lineup was named and Sebastian Stan is among an exciting new team set to be assembled.

Leading the Thunderbolts cast is Florence Pugh of Black Widow, who will reprise her scene-stealing role as Yelena Belova. She will not only team up with Stan’s Winter Soldier, she'll also be joined by David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, also from Black Widow, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent, Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hannah John Kamen’s Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

At D23, a picture was shown of all six team members together with Pugh’s Yelona in the middle, Harbour’s Red Guardian to her immediate right and Stan’s Bucky to her left and the rest of the Thunderbolts around them. While just about all the Thunderbolts cast were up on stage, Florence Pugh couldn’t join them, but she did make an appearance via a quick video message to Marvel fans sharing her excitement for her next Marvel film.

As we learned a few months ago, Thunderbolts will be directed by Robot & Frank and Paper Town’s Jake Schreier from a script by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. The comparison that has been drawn before, is Thunderbolts is Marvel’s equivalent to DC’s Suicide Squad as evidenced by some villains and antiheroes in the team.

Thunderbolts is a team that Marvel has been hinting at and setting up for years, especially in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow. The upcoming Marvel movie will come out on July 26, 2024 two months after Captain America: New World Order kicks off that year’s summer season with Anthony Mackie’s first time leading a Marvel movie. At the end of 2024, Marvel Phase 6 will begin with Fantastic Four before two Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are released in 2025.

The Marvel Comics team were first created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley and debuted in 1997 in The Incredible Hulk #449. There’s been numerous versions of the Thunderbolts , but they were originally formed by Baron Zemo, with Black Widow, Winter Soldier and other heroes, like Hakweye leading the team in the past.

More to come...