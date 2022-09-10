Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Footage At D23 Expo Features The Dora Milaje Kicking Serious Ass

A few months ago, the world got to watch the first ever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, and it was stunning. The preview premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, inspiring heavy emotions and tears from the thousands gathered inside Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center, and then it arrived online – getting the world ready for the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We still have a couple months to wait for the actual movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in November, but today we got another special preview of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever thanks to the on-going D23 Expo in Anaheim California, and now our anticipation for the blockbuster is somehow even higher than before.

Following up the exciting events on Friday afternoon that saw the release of the first Little Mermaid trailer, the revelation of a new Walt Disney Animation Studios title, and the announcement of Inside Out 2, D23 Expo this morning put on the big Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios & 20th Century Studios Presentation, and it was during the middle section of the show that we got a brand new look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rather than simply showing off a new sizzle reel or putting together a new trailer, the event showcased an extended look at a full sequence from the upcoming Marvel movie.

The Black Panther 2 D23 Expo footage began with Ramonda (Angela Bassett) entering some kind of chamber followed by a group of guards. She takes a seat at the front of the room and the Wakandan queen is addressed by representatives from different countries around the world who ask her about Vibranium and the unwillingness for her country to share resources with the rest of the world. A representative for the United States government (played by The West Wing's Richard Schiff) opens the questioning, and a representative from France asks Ramonda about the threat that the extraterrestrial element poses – in regard to both its potential use in the making of weapons of mass destruction, and the fact that it doesn't set off metal detectors.

As Ramonda explains that it is not the policy of Wakanda to share Vibranium with the world out of fear that it will end up in the hands of dangerous individuals, the action cuts away to a Wakanda Outreach Center that is under attack. French-speaking soldiers brandish guns and wave them at scientists, demanding to know where the Vibranium tools are stored. When the gunmen are told that what they are looking for exists behind a giant, locked door, they demand one of the scientists open it for them, and a hooded individual follows the command.

Ramonda continues to admonish those that question Wakandan international policy, noting that she is aware of what is discussed in halls of leadership and in military facilities. She explains that the Black Panther is gone and that her people have lost their protector... but that hardly mean that they are helpless. Back in the Outreach Center, the door supposedly protecting Vibranium tools opens up, and out of the darkness steps Okoye (Danai Gurira) and members of the Dora Milaje. The hooded individual who opened the door in the first place removes her head covering and reveals herself as Aneka (Michaela Coel). It becomes clear that the Wakandans were anticipating the attack from these French soldiers, and they attack – using superior technology and weapons to easy disarm and capture the soldiers.

It's then revealed that these soldiers attempted their invasion not at the same time as Ramonda's testimony, but instead before, and the proceedings are interrupted as the Dora Milaje come in through the doors with the captured members of the French military in tow. Having effectively made her point, Ramonda declares, "I wish you the best of luck."

The sequence was then followed by a sizzle reel showing off more from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including a shot with Riri Williams wearing armor and shooting into the sky. The clips ended with a shot of the new Black Panther making a leap and landing on the ground – though like the previously released trailer, only the hero's feet are shown.

Hopefully it won't be too long before the second Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer arrives for the world to see, and if it contains the awesome energy of the footage shown at D23 Expo, we should all be in for a treat. Stay tuned for news and updates on that front as we get closer to the release of the new Marvel blockbuster.

look for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters everywhere on November 11