Thor: Love And Thunder Is Adding Some Awesome Spider-Man And Doctor Strange Talent Behind The Scenes

For all the Marvel content that has hit the big screen and Disney+ in this year alone, it’s been some time since we caught up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Last we saw the God of Thunder, he was boarding the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship following the insane events of Avengers: Endgame. But fear not! When fans yell “Another!” in the MCU it often arrives and soon enough, many of us will be seeing Thor: Love and Thunder… and hearing it too.

The fourth Thor film wrapped production over the summer , and ahead of its release this upcoming summer, it’s in the editing room. We now know who will be composing the score for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Drumroll please. Take a look at the announcement:

Me grabbing my next assignment…#thorloveandthunder @thorofficial @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/Kuvyv8rMrcDecember 9, 2021 See more

Mr. Michael Giacchino took to Twitter to share that he has taken up his next assignment, and it is, in fact, Thor: Love and Thunder. Giacchino is one of the most iconic composers of our time . Along with recently doing the scores for Marvel films, such as the Tom Holland Spider-Man films and the first Doctor Strange movie, he’s also the man behind the music of The Incredibles, Inside Out, the J.J. Abrams Star Trek movies and, arguably most memorably, Up.

Michael Giacchino recently wrote on the new theme and score for the upcoming The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, as well as Jurassic World Dominion , and now we know we’ll also hear a new score from him for Thor: Love and Thunder. It definitely comes as a surprise since Mark Mothersbaugh did the score for Thor: Ragnarok, Brian Tyler did The Dark World and Patrick Doyle did the first Thor movie.

Taika Waititi worked Michael Giacchino for the first time in 2019 for his Oscar-winning movie Jojo Rabbit, so perhaps his involvement in the upcoming Thor installment was just a phone call away. Giacchino always does something different with each project he gets his hands on, and I'm certainly excited to hear his take on Love and Thunder. The logo has a bit of an ‘80s rocker vibe, so I wonder if that’s an influence that will carry into the movie and music.

The plot details of Thor: Love and Thunder are thin for the moment, but we do know that along with Chris Hemsworth starring, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is back and now the King of Asgard. The movie will see the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman as Jane Porter , who will transform into The Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale will play the villain role of Gorr the God Butcher. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be involved in some capacity , and Greek mythology has entered the chat with Russell Crowe playing Zeus.

There’s a lot to be excited about Thor: Love and Thunder and the addition of Michael Giacchino just added to the hype. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.