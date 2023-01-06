Ryan Reynolds Reveals The John Candy Tribute He Worked Into Deadpool
Deadpool includes a tribute to John Candy that you almost certainly never noticed.
John Candy was a comedy icon and countless stars of film and TV count him among their heroes. Ryan Reynolds is among those who says he had an obsession, with the actor, to the point that he even created a tribute to Candy inside Deadpool that viewers couldn’t even see.
In his appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (opens in new tab), Ryan Reynolds talks about being huge fans of the likes of John Candy and Steve Martin. He’s a big Planes, Trains, and Automobiles fan to be sure, and he says that often, if he’s not sure how to handle a scene, he’ll just try to channel Candy or Martin and do the scene their way. He explained…
Reynolds is such a big fan of John Candy, that the actor apparently created a special prop in Deadpool as an homage to Candy’s Planes, Trains, and Automobiles character. Reynolds had a recreation of a book made that references the classic comedy, and the book, titled The Canadian Mounted, apparently appears in multiple scenes in the movie, despite the fact that audiences apparently can’t actually see it. Reynolds continued…
Usually when we see little tributes or references in movies like this, those moments are made clear to the audience, because that’s part of the joke. Here, however, it seems that Reynolds was focused on simply making the tribute himself, and it mattered much less if anybody else was even aware of it.
So the next time you sit down to watch Deadpool, try to keep an eye out for a book under the arm of Wade Wilson. Even if you can’t see what it is, you’ll now know what the book is and why it’s there.
