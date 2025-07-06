With All Due Respect, Ryan Reynolds Has A Suggestion For Canada That John Candy Fans Should Be On Board With

There’s no question Ryan Reynolds is an unabashed fan of fellow Canadian John Candy . The prolific actor, producer and businessman even has a Candy biopic in the works with Colin Hanks, and has paid homage to the funnyman countless times. He recently even had a funny Uncle Buck-related suggestion for his great country I think most people should probably be able to get behind.

A while back, the Canadian Twitter account Made in Canada created a $100 dollar bill featuring none other than the late, great John Candy. Presumably as Reynolds and co. have been putting together the impending documentary about the Cool Runnings star, they’ve come across more content related to the comedian, and this one seemingly tickled the Deadpool actor, who wrote putting Candy on a bill should be considered “essential.”

(Image credit: Made In Canada/Ryan Reynolds)

Sir Robert Borden, who is mentioned by Reynolds in his post, is currently the former Prime Minister who appears on the banknote. Borden served as the eighth prime minister of Canada, and that’s mostly notable because his tenure overlapped with the timeline of World War I, in which the country served in the trenches with the allies and lost over 173,000 soldiers. Borden’s tenure was marked by questions about conscription and more, but the WWI efforts led to greater autonomy for the Canadian government and the country as a whole.

Anyway, he's an important dude.

That was more than 100 years ago though, and these days the more beloved Canadian is arguably Candy, who made millions laugh in some of the best ‘80s movies , and who loved Canadian staple Tim Horton’s (though his son would later appear in a Dunkin’ ad). Making a change to the hundred dollar bill would not be the worst idea in the world, argued Reynolds, though if a stunt like this were to pass, it probably doesn’t hurt that it would have fortuitous timing for the producer, too.

Last month, we finally got an update on the aforementioned documentary, with Reynolds writing the movie will be opening TIFF later in 2025 . It’s going to be the fall of John Candy – as in season, not downfall – and fans can’t wait. We’ve already learned it’s “Colin’s vision” for the audience to leave at the end of the documentary with “the same feeling you would have seeing a scripted John Candy film ” and the whole thing sounds like it will be a feel-good, albeit bittersweet note on the 2025 movies schedule .

We’re still a few months out, but as this is a passion project for Ryan Reynolds and co. we’ll doubtless be hearing more about Candy, the biopic itself, and the comedian’s legacy in the coming months.