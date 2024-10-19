‘I’m F–ed’: Sebastian Stan Recalls Auditioning For Green Lantern Alongside Ryan Reynolds And Other A-Listers And Reveals Silver Lining To Losing The Role

Before Sebastian Stan became a fan favorite as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe–which he’ll next appear in 2025’s Thunderbolts* –he was vying for another superhero role that could have changed the course of his career. Would you believe it was Green Lantern? If you’re a fan of comic books and stay up-to-date with all upcoming superhero movies , you know the part ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds. However, in a recent interview, The Apprentice star revealed just how intense the audition process was and the level of competition he faced.

During a candid conversation on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast , Stan recalled feeling out of his league when auditioning for the role of Hal Jordan, the alter ego behind one of DC Comics' most beloved superheroes. Despite having made a name for himself in television and indie films at the time, the actor admits he was up against some of Hollywood's biggest names for the part, including Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, and, of course, Ryan Reynolds, who ultimately secured the gig. The Winter Soldier performer recalls:

I remember getting there, and it was like, me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds and maybe one other person. And I’m looking at these guys going, 'I’m fucked! There’s no way this is happening for me at all.'

Although the A Different Man actor felt like an underdog at the time, he didn’t let the rejection define his career. In fact, he now views losing the role as a blessing in disguise. Despite starring Reynolds, the 2011 Green Lantern was widely panned by critics and is often considered one of the worst movies, despite racing number one at the box office.

The film's failure didn’t halt Reynolds’ career; he even openly despises the flick , but it certainly didn’t really do him any favors either. Meanwhile, Stan's rejection paved the way for his later success in the MCU, where he found a home and garnered a massive fanbase.

In hindsight, Sebastian Stan has no regrets about missing out on the Green Lantern opportunity. Reflecting on his career trajectory, he admitted that perhaps landing the role at that point in time would have placed more pressure on him than he was ready to handle. He explained:

But you’d come close, and it wouldn’t happen. And in a way, looking back, I’m almost glad it didn’t, because I don’t know if I could’ve handled that level of attention like some of those guys, you know?

Indeed, the superhero spotlight can be a heavy burden, and Green Lantern might not have been the right vehicle for the Pam & Tommy performer’s breakout moment. Instead, fate had other plans for him, leading to his portrayal of Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger, a role you will see him reprise multiple times if you watch the Marvel movies in order. In fact, the actor will again lace up his super soldier boots for Thunderbolts*, which is set to premiere on the 2025 movie schedule .

The Romania-born actor has become a fixture in Hollywood, beloved by fans for his complex portrayal of Bucky and his willingness to tackle diverse projects, from psychological thrillers like Fresh to biographical dramas like I, Tonya. His Marvel character's evolution from the tragic Winter Soldier to a reluctant hero with deep emotional scars has cemented Sebastian Stan as one of the franchise’s most nuanced and compelling performers.

