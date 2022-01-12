Shazam’s Director Has A Funny Response To Suggestion That Fury Of The Gods Go Straight To Streaming

Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe is expanding into streaming through HBO Max. The platform debuted Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the Peacemaker series will follow along with John Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of The Suicide Squad, and the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie will be an HBO Max exclusive movie. However, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg had a funny response when someone suggested that Shazam! Fury of the Gods should go straight to HBO Max.

Right now, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is slated for a summer 2023 theatrical release, arriving a little over four years after its predecessor. However, when it was suggested that the sequel be moved up to December 2022, yet debut on HBO Max due to Shazam!’s “OK box office” and how long it’s been since that movie came out, David F. Sandberg responded with the below gif on Twitter:

pic.twitter.com/bQgefUqFoMJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Futurama’s Fry narrowing his eyes has become a classic gif, and while it’s often used when one is suspicious or unsure about something, it also works nicely as an expression of disapproval. That definitely seems to be the case here with David F. Sandberg, as he doesn’t sound jazzed about Shazam! Fury of the Gods going directly to streaming. Granted, this was just an idea from someone online rather than word coming in that Warner Bros. is actually considering moving Fury of the Gods to HBO Max, but either way, Sandberg is strictly Team Theatrical on this one.

It’s worth remembering that in addition to being a sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also loosely tied to Black Adam, because like in the comics, Dwayne Johnson’s iteration of that character also gained his powers from the Wizard Shazam. Also taking into account how it’s likely that Johnson’s Black Adam and Zachary Levi’s Shazam will clash one day, it makes sense to keep this corner of the DCEU in the theatrical realm rather than split up the properties. Besides, wait long enough after Fury of the Gods’ run on the big screen, and you can count on it being made available on HBO Max.

While specific story details about Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still being kept a closely-guarded secret, the sequel will see Billy Batson and his fellow superpowered foster siblings tangling with the daughters of Atlas, one of the legendary figures from whom the Shazam Family members draw their special abilities. Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso will be the chief antagonists, though it remains to be seen if their yet-to-be-identified sister, played by West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, will join them in causing trouble. Fury of the Gods began filming on May 26, 2021 and wrapped up on August 31.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will work its magic in theaters on June 2, 2023, but on the slim chance Warner Bros. does decide to move it to HBO Max, we’ll let you know about that. Don’t forget to also look through our upcoming DC movies guide to learn what else the DCEU has on the horizon.