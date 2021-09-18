Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Promises He Won't Make Same Mistake From The First Movie

The DC Extended Universe is still growing, and fans should learn more about its future at this year's DC Fandome. Many are hoping to see more from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of The Gods, which has just completed filming. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg celebrated the film’s wrap with a clapboard pic and a seriously torn up set. The original movie was a great surprise and became one of the most successful entries in the DCEU. However, Sandberg recently assured fans that he won’t make a key mistake that was evident in the first movie.

It's understandable that David F. Sandberg would want to improve things in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Whenever a filmmaker returns for a sequel, they typically aim to do things differently. However, the mistake Sandberg recently referred to wasn't one that related to the film's actual narrative. The director took to Instagram to show fans his commitment to adding a cosmetic element to Fury of the Gods that its predecessor lacked. Here’s the post:

Many were probably a little surprised when they saw that 2019's Shazam! lacked DC's computer animated intro, which depicts the members of the Justice League. While it was a small detail, David F. Sandberg seems more than committed to brining it in this time around, and you can understand why. The intro, which plays before a number of DC productions, is a tradition at this point, not unlike how Marvel Studios' intro and fanfare has become a staple for moviegoers over the years.

Despite the director's plans, though, he does bring up a good point about the logo. Given that the Shazam! movie is still a few years away, the intro could indeed be updated ahead of the movie's theatrical release. Nevertheless, you can't help but appreciate that David F. Sandberg is at least trying to maintain some creative continuity within the Zachary Levi-led sequel.

Intro aside, we do know for sure that the movie will include some other major cosmetic changes. For instance, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature new costumes for Zachary Levi and the Marvel family -- and they look incredible! Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, is just as excited as everyone else about the new costumes and has occasionally taken some time to hype up the movie, which is set to feature some pretty powerful characters.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will surely have some surprises in store and hopefully, some cameos from other characters in the DCEU. As of right now, it would appear that at least one familiar face is set to return for the movie, and it's sure to get fans excited. There have also been some hints at a Black Adam nod in the film, indicating we could see The Rock and Zachary Levi's characters together at some point. Regardless of the DC intro that's included, it'll be exciting to see what the new film has in store.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.