As Across The Spider-Verse Heads To Theaters, Miles Morales Seems To Have A Major Big Screen Future Ahead Of Him

Comic movie fans are still being treated to some big-ticket excitement at theaters near them. While we’ll have to wait a little for the upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels to continue Phase 5 of the MCU, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe of Characters continues to march on with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse . That film hits cinemas this weekend, but the future of Miles Morales seems to be pretty bright at the moment. That's because new comments regarding what lies ahead for his cinematic future have just surfaced.

What we know about Across the Spider-Verse is obviously going to change after the film goes public this week. But there’s already some news to report when it comes to the exploits of Miles Morales and the rest of Sony’s MCU-adjacent universe. For starters, producer Amy Pascal provided this promising update on some live-action projects, including Miles’ flesh and blood debut, to Variety :

You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for since Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Donald Glover’s Aaron “Prowler” Davis casually mentioned his nephew to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Naturally, there are no deeper details provided as to what exactly is going on with Miles path in the live-action realm. Yet according to fellow producer Avi Arad, those “happenings” also apply to a live-action Spider-Woman picture as well.

The veteran filmmaker even mentioned that Jessica Drew’s solo movie is coming “sooner than you’d expect,” which couldn’t come at a better time as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s cast has actor Issa Rae establishing that character in the realm of animation. Seeing as the next animated installment is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, it almost feels like these revelations could tease potential connections to be made throughout the two upcoming sequels to 2018's Academy Award-winning origin story.

There are two ways that can take shape, as these animated adventures could connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since the multiverse is reigning supreme over in that corner of action. Though more than likely, we'd see the pocket universe that houses the Venom franchise as well as fellow in-production Spidey-friends and properties like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web becoming the adjacent neighborhood where Miles Morales and Jessica Drew could shake things up.

Naturally, just about any time Spidey movies come up, fans wonder, "Is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 still happening?" Previously, Sony chairman Tom Rothman answered in the affirmative to that question; but no specific time table was given. When posed with the question herself, Amy Pascal had a statement ready for that eventual query, pegging the status of that potential project as follows:

Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.

More on Spider-Man (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation) Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying About The Animated Sequel

Promising days lie ahead for Miles Morales and the Spider-Fam, throughout the worlds of animation and live-action. There’s no telling when or where those promises will be fulfilled, but at least a plan appears to be in motion for how to move ahead, particularly with Miles. Now, if only Spider-Cat could be in talks for its own jump to solo stardom, we’d truly be in business.