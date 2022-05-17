Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: What We Know So Far

Cinema has seen multiple iterations of Spider-Man, but many fans have expressed favoritism toward the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature, while not a huge box office success, proved to be so beloved that Sony would later try the same multiversal concept in live-action with the MCU hit Spider-Man: No Way Home in late 2021. By then, however, a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 had already been in the works.

So, who will join Miles Morales on his next journey, who is running the show this time, and what more can we confirm in this expansive web of information? Let us break down for you everything that we know so far about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, starting with when you can expect to finally see it.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Swings Into Theaters In June 2023

Talk of a sequel (and spin-off) to Sony Animation’s hit multidimensional comic book flick has been talked about since even before its December 2018 theatrical release. Yet, it would take nearly another year for the film’s official Twitter account to announce a release date for the then-untitled follow-up, which was April 8, 2022, at the time.

However, in response to the spread of Covid-19, the release date for what would be officially called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - more on that parentheses later - was delayed for the following October. That was until April 2022 rolled around and, after the (Part One) was dropped from the title - more on that later, too - the release date was delayed once again all the way to June 2, 2023.

Shameik Moore And Hailee Steinfeld Reprise Their Roles In The Spider-Man: Across The Universe Cast

An epic ensemble of webslingers made up the cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, many of whom will also return for the Spider-Man: Across the Universe cast. Shameik Moore will, once again, play Miles Morales, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson making a comeback as well.

One other familiar face who will be a part of the action is Moon Knight cast member Oscar Isaac, as a version of Spidey from the year 2099 named Miguel O’Hara, who appeared in a funny post-credits cameo in the last film. New to the franchise is Jessica Drew (better known as Spider-Woman), who is voiced by Issa Rae , and Takuya Yamashiro - the protagonist of a live-action Japanese series about Spider-Man from the 1970s - whose voice actor has yet to be revealed.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Helmed By Three Directors

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is often thought of as a Lord and Miller movie. While Phil Lord has a screenwriting credit and also shares a producing credit with Christopher Miller among others, the film had a trio of directors at the helm, made up of animation veterans Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey joined by Rodney Rothman, whose comedy career ranges from producing Forgetting Sarah Marshall to writing for David Letterman in the ‘90s.

This time, the honor of directing the Spider-Verse sequel has, once again, been given to three people: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be the first feature-length directing gig for Dos Santos and Thompson - who each boast an impressive career in animation otherwise - while Powers recently co-helmed the Oscar-winning Pixar film, Soul.

Phil Lord And Christopher Miller Penned Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse With A Veteran Superhero Movie Scribe

Admittedly, I found the creative alliance of animators Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey with former David Letterman writer Rodney Rothman to be an unlikely collaboration for a Spider-Man movie, despite the dynamite results. I am a little more surprised, yet optimistic, by the choice of David Callaham to help write the screenplay for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse along with franchise returnees Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Callaham may not be a household name, but you have surely heard of many of his most notable credits, which include additional superhero movies like 2020’s DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984 and the MCU’s action-packed spectacle , Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in 2021. Lord, of course, co-wrote the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and produced it with Miller - both of whom are also behind other recent, instant animated classics like The LEGO Movie and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Phil Lord And Christopher Miller Also Return To Produce Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

When they are not directing instant movie classics - which also includes the live-action comedies 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street - Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are known for producing some of Hollywood’s most inventive projects, such as the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, The After Party, Oscar-nominated Netflix original The Mitchells vs. the Machines and, of course, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In addition to helping write the screenplay, the duo also have producing credits on the upcoming sequel.

Also on the list of people producing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg (also known for producing movies like National Treasure and the animated Netflix series, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Avi Arad, who produced the animated Spider-Man series in the ‘90s and several non-MCU Marvel movies since. Credited as a co-producer is animation and visual effects veteran Alonzo Ruvalcaba, and Aditya Sood of the Deadpool movies fame and the aforementioned Peter Ramsey executive produce the film.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Explore Miles And Gwen’s Romantic Potential

What made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse such a winning hit was its inventive storyline that cleverly incorporated multiple iterations of the superhero that span several alternate realities. With the inclusion of new Spider-like heroes, It seems that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is expanding on that idea, in addition to plot points we have already been fed.

In an interview with Phil Lord and then-Sony chief Amy Pascal for Vanity Fair in 2018, it was revealed that the sequel would focus heavily on a romance between Miles Morales and interdimensional fellow webslinger Gwen Stacy, referred to as Spider-Gwen by her solo comic book series’ title alone. The concept of this romance, which is canon to their Marvel comics storylines, was included in Lord’s original draft of the first film’s screenplay, until it was cut to ensure the additional Spider-characters could share equal time in the spotlight.

A Third Spider-Verse Movie Is Also Already In The Works

As previously mentioned, when the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was first given an original title, it was referred to as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), indicating that a Part Two was also to be expected. Well that seems to be the plan, but a couple of slight details have changed as of April 2022.

Similar to how Avengers: Endgame was originally referred to as Avengers: Infinity War, Part II while in development, (Part One) was dropped from this sequel’s title and the official name for the third film was revealed as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. That installment is currently set to come out less than a year after its predecessor, on March 29, 2024.