Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure The Ideal Gift For Spider-Man Fans Excited For Across The Spider-Verse

Prepare for 2023 to be the year of Miles Morales. It’s only fair. Three other Spider-Men claimed 2021 as their own when Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire teamed up on screen for Spider-Man: No Way Home . It’s part of the reason why that film ranks so high on our list of every Spider-Man movie, ranked . But there’s a contender coming that will challenge the hierarchy of power in the Spider-Man universe (apologies, The Rock, for stealing your bit), and that’s the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Promotion for the movie also is starting to ramp up. First, there was a trailer for Across the Spider-Verse , which caught us up with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. And now our friends as Hot Toys are sharing information on a gorgeous Miles Morales collectible figure that you are going to want to own.

(Image credit: Sideshow)

This exclusive Miles Morales Spider-Man figure ( click here for more photos and to order one (opens in new tab)) is part of Hot Toys’ Sixth Scale collection of Marvel characters, a Sideshow toy line (opens in new tab) that also includes spectacular and finely detailed replicas of Chris Evans’ Captain America, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, multiple Iron Man suits, and even a tiny Groot in a potted planter. The company’s Spider-Man collection (opens in new tab) is truly noteworthy, however, as they include both the film versions of the Spidey characters fans love, but also branch into video games, as you can tell from this Miles Morales figure.

As you can tell from the stunning accessories that come with Miles, this version of the superhero comes from the recent Sony PS5 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The inclusion of Spider-Cat in Miles’s backpack, as well as the scarf and stocking cap additions that you can see in more photos on the Hot Toys site (opens in new tab) let us know that this isn’t from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but rather from the game that has helped to introduce Miles to a much larger audience.

(Image credit: Sideshow)

Not that Miles needed much help. His debut animated feature film helped to pass the baton from Peter Parker to Miles Morales (while making room for multiple versions of Peter in the process). The movie was a smash hit at the box office, and went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature – even if the acceptance speech got cut off . And not only is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse getting one sequel… it’s getting two! Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the third movie in this sudden trilogy, and reportedly is going to focus heavily on the villain named The Spot .

Hey Sideshow Hot Toys? The Spot would make for an excellent action figure at some point in the future. We’re just saying.