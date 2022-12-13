'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer Reaction Video
We react and break down everything we saw in the 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Official Trailer.
Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just dropped its new trailer! Managing Editor Sean O’Connell his here with his immediate reactions to seeing the new footage for the first time, and stick around after the trailer for his full breakdown and analysis.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:37 - “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Trailer Reaction
3:53 - Trailer Breakdown And Analysis
08:40 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
