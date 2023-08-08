Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Exclusive Clip Shows Off The Tremendous Work That Goes Into Building The Multiverse

This year has been spectacular for animation. In the Spring, Hollywood received a massive surprise hit in the form of The Super Mario Brothers Movie, luring families to the multiplexes and exposing them to new animation. Just this past weekend, audiences also flocked to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which earned an impressive $43 million in its opening five-day frame. But the highlight of the animated year, to me, has to be the incredible sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , which continued the adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and immediately jumped near the top of our list of the all-time best Spider-Man movies .

Soon you will be able to own Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as the animated hit is arriving on digital on August 8 (followed by 4K and Blu-ray edition arriving on September 5). And in preparation for the digital release of the film, Sony Home Entertainment shared with us an exclusive clip of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into designing the worlds of the multiverse. It also has some good insight from Hobie star Daniel Kaluuya, and the creative team. Take a look now:

It can be difficult to remember the sheer amount of work that goes into creating an animated feature of such quality as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This sequel, in particular, had to take audiences into new worlds , including the watercolor-saturated realms of Gwen Stacy’s home universe to the vivid explosion of Mumbattan, protected by Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni). These things take time … which is a major reason why we always expected the third story in this trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, to be delayed . Quality takes time. And given the fact that the first two are so magnificent, no fan of these movies wants to see them hurried, just to meet a designated release date.

We gave Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a perfect 5 stars in our official review , so we appreciated the amount of hard work that went into the sequel, and definitely want to wait to make sure that Beyond the Spider-Verse lives up to the potential of the previous two movies. Across ended on a juicy cliffhanger , with several key members of the main storyline staring down some serious stakes. We’re fairly confident that all will end up sort of OK, but there’s a good chance there will be significant loss. Those are canon events in the life of almost every Spider-Man, and this creative team working behind the scenes on this trilogy understand that, and all of the things that make our hero tick.

Grab Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse once it’s available to stream digitally beginning on August 8.