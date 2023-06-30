Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Producers Respond To Claim That Beyond The Spider-Verse Will Be Delayed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been taking the cinematic world by storm for four weeks now. Along with the Into the Spider-Verse sequel earning critical acclaim from professional reviewers and the general public alike, it also crossed the $500 million mark and is currently the sixth high-grossing movie of 2023 worldwide. Now moviegoers await reuniting with Miles Morales in Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is currently slated to come out on March 29, 2024. However, it was recently alleged that Beyond the Spider-Verse will end up being delayed, and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have responded to this claim.

Last week, an animator who worked on Across the Spider-Verse identified only as “Stephen” said that there was “no way” Beyond the Spider-Verse would make its current release date because the threequel has only just began production. When Comicbook.com inquired about this with Lord and Miller while they were plugging the new season of The Afterparty (which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription), they responded:

Phil Lord: I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great.

Chris Miller: And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit.

So that’s neither a confirmation nor denial from Phil Lord and Chris Miller that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will need to be pushed back, only that these two and the rest of this animated movie’s team will take as much time as needed to make it the best it can be. Following the original claim from “Stephen,” Sony Pictures “declined to comment” on the state of the follow-up’s production, but various clues have been stacking up pointing towards Beyond the Spider-Verse arriving later than we expected. Also keep in mind that there was a five-year gap between Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse’s respective releases, so if indeed the threequel is in the earliest stages of production right now, we could end up waiting a similar amount of time for its arrival.

Obviously it’s best to put together a movie carefully rather than rush through the creative process and churn out a subpar product, so if we have to wait years for Beyond the Spider-Verse’s arrival, then so be it. That said, given how many unfinished plot threads were left in Across the Spider-Verse’s ending, you can be sure such a long wait would be tough for fans. At least Avengers: Endgame was able to follow up on Thanos’ snap a year after Avengers: Infinity War’s release, although to be fair, those movies shot back-to-back.

Rest assured that if Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is delayed, CinemaBlend will let you know, but for now, it remains in its current place on the 2024 movie release schedule. Meanwhile, Across the Spider-Verse continues its theatrical run, and it turns out that there are multiple versions of the movie playing in on the big screen.