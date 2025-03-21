Marvel Fans Think They Know Who The Spider-Man 4 Villain Is, And I 100% Hope They’re Right

Perhaps one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies , the fourth installment of Tom Holland’s stand-alone Spider-Man series has a lot resting on its webbing. As the first chapter set to debut after Avengers: Doomsday’s 2026 release (and with No Way Home leaving quite a bit of an impact on Peter Parker’s life) who he faces next is going to be very important. Should a new rumor connected to that role pan out, I think we could see director Destin Daniel Cretin’s entry into this series exploring some fresh terrain.

Spider-Man 4 Has Allegedly Cast A Female Villain

ComicBook.com is reporting a rumor floating around on social media that the villain for the top secret fourth picture has already been cast, and we might just see Mr. Parker fighting a female adversary. This could mean we’ll have an official answer real soon about what Sadie Sink’s mysterious Spider-Man 4 role might be, but fans have naturally stepped up highlighting who they think she’s playing.

If speculating spectators are correct, then what we know about Spider-Man 4 might include the full cinematic introduction of Ms. Felicia Hardy. Though the world at large would better recognize her through her jewel thieving alter-ego, Black Cat. It should also be noted that Jeff Sneider (via ComicBookMovie.com ) has been presumed to hint that Succession alum Sarah Snook may also be up for this role - so don’t throw away your “Sadie Sink as Jean Grey” fan art just yet.

Those of you who’ve played the Sony/Insomniac Spider-Man games are probably perking up about now, right alongside those who saw Felicity Jones’ unfulfilled potential in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as a sore spot. (And if you somehow escaped that heartbreak, a Disney+ subscription will educate you at your earliest convenience.) And to be quite honest, I’m right there with you all, as I think this could be a huge opportunity to do something new in the MCU.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)

Why Black Cat Would Be The Perfect Spider-Man 4 Villain

Previous Marvel movies have seen Tom Holland’s Peter Parker go through the wringer when it comes to his personal life. The coup de grace came in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending, where he had to forsake his normal life by allowing MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) to live their lives without any memory of their previous adventures. You can take a moment to cry, as reopening old emotional wounds tends to do that.

With those emotionally traumatic moments in mind, I think we can all agree that our boy from Queens deserves a break; as do us Marvel movie fans who don’t always need the end of the world to push a movie along. Black Cat would be absolutely perfect in this respect, as Spider-Man 4 could be a breather in-between apocalypses, with the stakes being a bit more ground level in scope.

(Image credit: HBO / Republic Records)

Further sweetening the deal is a possibility that Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed the underrated thrill ride Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, could turn this into a sort of rom-com. Picture it: superhero meets cat burglar, superhero chases cat burglar, cat burglar string superhero along with a lie that they have a kid together.

Sorry, that last bit was me projecting my feelings after the end of “The Heist” DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. My point still remains, and I think that Spider-Man 4 becoming a breezy Peter Parker/Felicia Hardy heist rom-com could be the best option moving forward.