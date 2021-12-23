Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Crossed Yet Another Major Box Office Milestone

Depending on where you live, Spider-Man: No Way Home has either playing in theaters for a week now or is coming close to doing so. Either way, the movie started smashing box office records left and right upon its arrival, and now we can add a new entry to the list of its commercial achievements. As of today, No Way Home is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2021.

With the money it collected on Wednesday accounted for, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s worldwide haul currently stands at $813.9 million, per Deadline. As such, it’s overtaken No Time to Die (which rests at $774 million) and become the most financially successful Hollywood movie of the year. Looking at the entirety of 2021’s cinematic output, however, No Way Home rests in third place. Chinese releases The Battle at Lake Changjin and Hi, Mom still occupy the top two slots, with the former making $905.3 million and the latter making $841.6 million.

Between becoming the #1 Hollywood picture this year, scoring the third-biggest Thursday night opening and having the second-biggest opening weekend (among other accomplishments), Spider-Man: No Way Home has more than proven itself as a box office titan. It’s an especially impressive feat given that the pandemic continues to affect theatrical turnout, and No Way Home doesn’t look to be slowing down. It likely won’t be long before it overtakes Hi, Mom’s box office total, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it surpassed The Battle at Lake Changjin too. Who knows, maybe No Way Home could become the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion milestone.

Still, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now facing a little more competition this week, with The Matrix Resurrections, Sing 2 and The King’s Man now playing in theaters, as well as The Tragedy of Macbeth, A Journal for Jordan and American Underdog opening on Christmas Day. So while No Way Home will surely continue to impress in theaters, those other movies will naturally eat into its turnout at least a little bit. As far as critical performance goes, No Way Home is also shining brightly, ranking at 94% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and boasting a 99% Audience Score. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie a perfect 5-star review, calling it the best Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marks Tom Holland’s sixth outing as the Web-Slinger, having debuted as the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. This latest movie sees his Peter Parker asking Doctor Strange to magically erase the world’s knowledge that he’s Spider-Man, but something goes wrong with the spell, resulting in Spidey characters from other universes being pulled into the MCU. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said a fourth Holland-led Spider-Man movie is in active development, but it remains to be seen if/when we’ll actually reunite with this incarnation of the Marvel superhero.

