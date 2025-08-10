Tom Holland Shared A Sweet BTS Video About Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, And I Love His Thoughts About Why ‘Day One’ Was So Special

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in full swing (no pun intended). Filming began earlier this month overseas, with director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm. Lead actor Tom Holland is also back to work, and he got fans excited by sharing a full look at his new costume via a behind-the-scenes video. Well, the BTS tidbits are still coming, as Holland shared another clip, which chronicles his first day on the set. As great as the footage is, I really love Holland’s thoughts about what it was like kicking off filming.

It’s true that large portions of many Marvel movies are shot on sound stages – not just for secrecy but for practicality as well. When it comes to Brand New Day, the highly anticipated film’s first day of production took place on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland. So a number of set photos and videos have been shared by fans across social media. Tom Holland chronicled his own experiences with the hyped bystanders as well, as can be seen in the lovely video he shared to Instagram. Check it out:

To be completely honest, I’m feeling a bit of FOMO after watching those admirers on set. I can definitely understand why so many people are so excited to be present for the shoot, and they’re all now, in a way, part of Marvel Cinematic Universe history. As cool as it is to see so many smiling faces, I really love how much this all seems to mean to the Spidey actor himself. The sentiments he shares in the clip exude not only enthusiasm but a sense of appreciation for his position and the presence of the fans:

It’s day one, my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them…. We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure.

That’s a great way to look at the situation, and these comments collectively amount to just another reason why I’m such a fan of Tom Holland. What’s particularly admirable is the way in which he seems to make time for the fans. The sight of Holland picking up that young fan dressed as the web-slinger and posing with him is particularly sweet. In short, Holland appears to be a man of the people and, quite frankly, it’s lovely to see.

Overall, there seem to be a number of reasons that fans should be excited for Brand New Day. Peter Parker’s fresh suit is cool enough, but there’s also the inclusion of Marvel TV fan-favorite Frank Castle/The Punisher, who’ll be played once again by Jon Berenthal. An Avenger is also featured in the film, as Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner a.k.a. Smart Hulk. What’s also exciting is that Michael Mando is returning as Mac Gargan a.k.a. the Scorpion, and Mando celebrated his reprisal with a sweet photo.

After much waiting, it’s comforting for me to know that the fourth movie in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise is finally being filmed. Still, the most heartwarming aspect of all of this right now is that Holland seems to be soaking up the experience in positive fashion. Here’s hoping that Holland and co.’s shoot progresses smoothly and that they’re able to deliver something fresh, exciting and heartfelt.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, stream past Spidey films from past decades using a Disney+ subscription.