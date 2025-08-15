‘It’s Dire Straits Right Now.’ Donnie Wahlberg Talks CBS Programming Changes And Getting To Make A Blue Bloods Spinoff
Making a TV show is not for the faint of heart.
Blue Bloods' cancellation was a real bummer, and it was something that no one in the cast wanted to happen. However, the Reagan family’s story gets to continue with Donnie Wahlberg’s spinoff Boston Blue, thankfully. Now, the lead actor is opening up about the struggle of making TV right now, the changes at CBS, and what they’re doing to hopefully find success with this new series.
The crew of Boston Blue has been hard at work this summer crafting its first season. The same is true for a bunch of network shows preparing for their premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. However, there are only a few who are working on their freshman seasons, as Wahlberg explained on Billy & Lisa in the Morning:
Technically, Wahlberg’s comment isn’t fully correct. On CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup, DMV, CIA and Sheriff Country are all scripted shows that will start their first seasons in the fall, like Boston Blue, with the Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals coming early next year. However, I see his point, as the network also has a dozen returning scripted shows – with Ghosts even getting a two-season pickup.
This led the actor into a discussion about how they’re filming Boston Blue and the challenges that come with it. It sadly costs too much to film it all on location, so they have to shoot a lot of it in Canada, which has become the standard for many shows, including CBS programs like Ghosts, Fire Country and Sheriff Country, for example.
Explaining why they have to do that, the Blue Bloods actor said:
However, despite the financial struggles the industry is facing at the moment, Wahlberg was still able to film some of Boston Blue in Boston.
He explained that he fought for that too, especially since he’s from there; it was important that they depicted the city accurately. He said:
Overall, the long-term goal is to eventually move the full production to Massachusetts. And between Blue Bloods being fully filmed in and around New York City (where it took place) and Boston being the actor’s hometown, his desire to go there full-time for his spinoff makes perfect sense.
So, while shooting the exteriors there is nice, that’s not the dream, as the Danny Reagan actor said:
As I mentioned, his “dream of all dreams” is to move the show to its titular city full-time. However, for now, they’re working to compromise and make it work, because, as the actor stated, making TV is hard.
Hopefully, though, they can fulfill this goal of filming Boston Blue in Boston fully, and the series can have a long life like its predecessor (just without the cancellation). To help it do just that, be sure to tune into the Blue Bloods spinoff on CBS on Friday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET or stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
