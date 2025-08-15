Britney Spears Doesn't Let A Little Wardrobe Malfunction Get In The Way Of Her Dancing

Britney Spears has made no bones about loving dancing, and this week she treated fans to a brand new video in a glittering gold outfit. While the celebrity fashion look was certainly head-turning, it also came with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. The star didn’t let a little snafu like that get in the way of her fun, however.

The ‘Oops I Did It Again’ has had some trouble with Instagram censorship in the past, particularly when she was under her conservatorship and didn’t have control over what was posted when. In this case, despite the dress slipping, she didn’t scrap the video. Instead, she tactfully added some cute star emojis whenever she made a move that led to more than she wanted being exposed.

Spears has become famous for posting more adult-oriented content in the time since her conservatorship ended. The mom of two celebrated “taking back her Instagram” in a topless photo that Paris Hilton said was “hot” back in 2021. Since then, she's shared plenty of fashion posts, but she’s become known for dancing videos in particular.

At times, Ms. Spears has shied away from posting a bit, closing her Instagram for days at a time, but she always seems to return to captivate her fanbase . She’s taken down some of these dancing videos before, as well, at one time posting about her choice:

I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things... if they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a fucking miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!!

In one memorable incident, law enforcement even commented saying there was “no criminal activity” after the singer posted a video dancing with knives . She took a break after that from dancing for a time, but returned to form in 2024 to say she “did it” and had decided to dance again.

Elsewhere, the singer has been back in the news following the release of Freakier Friday this month, which saw the return of Chad Michael Murray as Jake. In the original movie, he sings to “...Baby One More Time’ at the top of his lungs, and he told CinemaBlend filming the scene was “absolutely terrifying. ” He's not the only one who doesn't love performing the early aughts pop hit, as Ms. Spears has also said she's not keen to get back to performing in general.

Her last singing and dancing performance was October 21st, 2018. A few years later, in 2021, she embarked upon the journey of taking on her family in court and gaining freedom in what would become known as the "Free Britney" timeline.