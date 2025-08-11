A Fan Visited The Set Of Brand New Day, And Has An Intriguing Theory About The Spider-Man Movie's Villain
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly offering new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies approaching theaters is Daniel Destin Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will finally catch up with Peter Parker after No Way Home's ending. A fan recently visited the set, and offered a theory about the movie's villain.
What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is limited, but information is starting to trickle out now that it's filming. While the villain Scorpion is expected to appear, a fan who visited the set wrote a piece about what he saw for GlasgowWorld. Specifically he believes that Rhino might also appear in the forthcoming blockbuster. Let's break it all down.
Production is currently underway in Glasgow, including exterior shots that are visible to the public. We've already seen Spider-Man swinging through the air, and this report claims that a prop showed the outline of what looked like an animal. What's more that prop was reportedly being used in a tank chase scene, even further resembling a Rhino. Could that iconic Spider-Man villain finally be joining the MCU? Only time will tell.
Of course, we should take this with a grain of salt for the time being. Marvel's security is notoriously tight, so it would make sense if they were guarding its villains. As such, it's possible that this prop that's setting the internet ablaze is merely for something else entirely. We'll have to wait and see as production continues and official news comes from the studio.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that Rhino hasn't always had a great track record on the big screen. He was teased in the final moments of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but the possible third movie was scrapped. Most recently the character appeared in Kraven the Hunter, which was a box office bomb upon its release. So this might be the character's chance to truly take center stage on the big screen. Fingers crossed.
Rhino is a very popular Spider-Man villain, and is sometimes included in the Sinister Six. And while he's been featured in various media throughout the years, he's never gotten to be one of the main villains of the Spider-Man movies. So hopefully this rumor actually turns out to be true. I'd definitely love to see Tom Holland's wall crawling hero go toe to toe with that giant villain. What's more, it would be fun to see Rhino and Hulk fight, since Mark Ruffalo is expected to appear in the blockbuster.
All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
