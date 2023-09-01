Go Web Go, Tom Holland Shares A Daring Vacation Post That Reminds Me Of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

Look, I know Spider-Man: No Way Home is right there in all its glory to give me three helpings of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but with nearly two years having passed since the last live-action Spidey film, I really do wish we knew when the next one was on the way. As development for Spider-Man 4 is currently delayed due to the writers strike, it could be a while before more updates come. But in the meantime, Tom Holland ’s latest vacation post totally reminds me of Tobey Maguire’s first stint as Spider-Man back in 2002!

Tom Holland took to Instagram on Thursday to share an ominous photo of himself jumping off what looks to be a massive yacht into the ocean. Check it:

The British actor has proved once again he’s got the spirit of a superhero with this daring social media post. It takes some major guts to straight up plummet into the ocean from that height and it’s a major serve that he shared the awesome photograph to his followers. Where is he? I have no idea, but it’s giving “Go, web, go!” vibes, you know?

I’m of course thinking of a key sequence in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, which was the first time Peter Parker was ever the star of a motion picture. It’s such a euphoric moment to see the teen learn he can scale the walls of New York buildings and leap across them. It’s such a fun scene, even though I really appreciated the MCU not telling Peter Parker’s tragic origin story for the third time after Uncle Ben broke our hearts in both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s first movies. That being said, it would have been really fun to have Tom Holland’s Peter Parker have moments to discover his powers for the first time.

The Spider-Man scene I’m talking about is perfectly paired with Danny Elfman’s playful score. Obviously the movie scene is at much higher heights than Tom Holland’s daring boat plunge, but the image got my Spidey senses tingling to compare the two either way. Here’s the scene I’m referencing:

Following Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield coming together for 2021’s incredible Spider-Man team-up movie, the path forward is not clear for the future of live-action Spidey movies. Holland shared earlier this year that another Spider-Man movie was in the “very early stages,” but the WGA strike has suspended any future work on this production and so many others. With Hollywood at a standstill, it’s no wonder Holland is taking some more vacation time to do things like jump off boats.