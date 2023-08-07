Suicide Squad's David Ayer Shared Some BTS Photos, And They Have Fans Hyped About An Ayer Cut Again

The DC Extended Universe is coming to an end and the DCU is getting ready to be born. But while many may already be looking toward the future, there are those that are still committed to the past. It’s difficult to argue with the idea that the DCEU never lived up to its potential, but many feel that success was sabotaged for some projects, and they have never given up hope that we might see the “correct” versions of some of these films someday, including David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

Alongside the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, fans have been calling for an “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad for almost as long as the theatrical version of the movie has been released. Ayer has never been shy about admitting that the movie we got was not the one he wanted to release, and now he has fans in a frenzy once again after releasing a series of Suicide Squad behind-the-scenes images on Twitter.

Fans who are still hoping to one day see the Ayer Cut are happy to see anything from the director’s original vision for Suicide Squad, but they’re also now getting their hopes up. Some are wondering if the fact that David Ayer is posting the images is some sort of sign that the Ayer Cut may actually happen, with fans reacting.

From images of Harley Quinn’s baseball bats to pictures of an underwater Batman and Deadshot’s original mask, we’re seeing some images here that appear to be brand new, never released before. It could just be a caser of David Ayer continuing to go through what material he has and trying to find something new for the fans that have continued to show support.

But it’s hard not to draw a line between the Ayer Cut and the Snyder Cut here. Zack Snyder used to do the same thing, regularly posting still images of his version of Justice League. It led to voices only getting louder asking for Snyder’s version of Justice League just as they continue to call for Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

And, of course, in the case of the Snyder Cut, success was eventually achieved. We did eventually get Zack Snyder’s Justice League as an HBO Max presentation. Knowing that it is possible to achieve success, one has to believe that’s the goal here.

Fans are hoping that their voices are heard once again. Many of those that were part of the Snyder Cut movement have turned their attention to the Ayer Cut, seeing the two as kindred spirits, with both being DC movies that were ultimately not released as the vision of their creators.

And while these images were not followed by an official announcement that the Ayer Cut is imminent, it does sound like fans should not give up hope. In a follow up tweet David Ayer said that he has spoken to James Gunn specifically about the Ayer Cut, and while the film is clearly not a priority right now, it sounds like Gunn is in favor of helping this movie see the light of day at some point.

When this could happen is anybody’s guess, but if we take David Ayer at his word, then it still very much could happen. That will almost certainly keep all the fans from losing hope.