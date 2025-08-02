A New Dredd Film Is Happening With An A-List Director, Here's What We Know

I hope you’re excited, because we’re finally going to be getting another Judge Dredd movie after all these years – and a huge director is already attached to it. While it won’t be on the 2025 movie schedule , there’s a chance we could see it in the next few years.

From who will be taking on this challenge to what the film is reportedly about, this is what you need to know about the upcoming Dredd film.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

At the time of writing this in August 2025, there is no set release date for the new Judge Dredd film, which isn’t that surprising. The news was only really just confirmed in July that a movie was officially in the works, so it would be pretty shocking if we already had a release date announced.

That being said, there’s a chance that things might move fast, and it could appear on the 2026 movie schedule , but I would say we'll be more likely to get it in 2027. Honestly, that’s great, because that just means 2027 will have another great comic adaptation alongside the many other comic book movies coming out that year, like the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars and more.

Taika Waititi Is Directing

(Image credit: Fox Studios)

Now this is the big piece of news – according to The Hollywood Reporter , in July 2025, it was confirmed that Taika Waititi is going to be directing the new Judge Dredd film.

This is significant news. The director has made some of the best films of the last decade, many of which have gone on to become favorites among cinephiles. One of his biggest, Jojo Rabbit, earned six nominations at the Academy Awards and won Best Adapted Screenplay (Waititi wrote the film).

Besides that, he also directed Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as What We Do In The Shadows, Next Goal Wins, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy, and Eagle vs. Shark. He also worked in television, including the TV adaptation of the aforementioned Shadows, and directed episodes of The Mandalorian ( one of the best shows on Disney+ ), Wellington Paranormal, Time Bandits, Our Flag Means Death, and more.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honestly, I could not think of a better director to bring this violent and wacky character to life, and Waititi is going to rock it.

The Dredd Cast

(Image credit: Entertainment Film Distributors)

So, as you can expect, there is no set cast yet for the Judge Dredd movie, mainly because it was only announced about a month ago, as of August 2025.

It’s not like this film won't be likely to bring us stars, though. There have been two big screen adaptations before this one – one in 1995, which wasn’t well-received, and another in 2012, directed by Pete Travis, titled Dredd .

The first film had Sylvester Stallone in the titular role, but also actors like Diane Lane, Rob Schneider, Armand Assante, and more. The 2012 film had The Boys star Karl Urban as Judge Dredd (which, honestly, is great casting), as well as stars like Olivia Thirlby, Wood Harris, Game of Thrones cast member Lena Headey, and more.

I’m sure that it won’t be long before we see some significant updates on casting in this film – and I’ll be ready for whoever gets the coveted titular role.

What Is The Dredd Movie About?

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

The story for the new Judge Dredd movie has been kept under wraps. We only know a few details from the Hollywood Reporter article above.

According to the pitch for the film, it’s said that the it will draw more inspiration from the comics than the previous screen adaptations. It will expand the world, as well as the dark humor that the comics are known for, and cater to today's sci-fi fans.

But that’s not it – the film is basically looking to create a new Dredd universe, so that there’s the possibility of using newly created characters to headline potential sequels. You thought there were enough upcoming Marvel movies ? Think of a world with a potential Dredd franchise. Now that’s awesome.

What Is Judge Dredd?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

If you don’t know what the comic is about, Judge Dredd isn’t from a comic called ‘Judge Dredd.’ The character appeared in the 1970s British anthology comic series 2000 AD. He's a police officer living in a dystopian future where officers are allowed to become ‘judge, jury, and executioner, essentially.’

While there are plenty who would use this power to their advantage, Dredd took it seriously and took out literally anyone who went against his moral code. The entire franchise is more of a satirical look at the justice system around the world, but it features and intriguing story and some intense illustrated moments of violence.

From there, the series became huge, spawning an entire franchise that went into books, video games, and more, especially in the U.K., where the comics originated.

Drew Pearce Is Writing The Script

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The last official thing that we know about the upcoming Judge Dredd film is that Drew Pearce is writing the script, which was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter article above. Apparently, both he and Waititi are huge fans of the franchise and have been looking for a chance to work together for years – the new film was their opportunity.

If Pearce's name sounds familiar, it could be because he's written scripts for some notable films over the last decade. Some of his most well-known works includes The Fall Guy, Hobbs & Shaw, Iron Man 3, and more. He’s also going to be writing the script for the upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair, according to Deadline .

Okay, this already has me so excited for what’s to come, and I know I’m going to be counting down the days until I get to hear more about this film. Judge Dredd is coming back, and I am not prepared.