Rumors Swirled There's More Superman To Be Shot, But James Gunn Is Here With All The Reshoot-Related Answers
James Gunn explains what's really going on with reported Superman reshoots.
One of the most highly anticipated films on the 2025 movie schedule is James Gunn’s Superman. The newest adventure for the Man of Steel will be the first big screen outing for the new DCU, and Gunn seeks to provide a fresh (but faithful) take on the beloved character. Right now, there are a lot of very concerned fans out there, as some of them were likely worried by a recent report of reshoots taking place for the movie. Now, James Gunn is calling everybody down from the ledge.
Reshoots are common, especially for high-profile blockbuster movies, but sometimes those reshoots can mean drastic changes to the film. In a response to a question about additional filming on Threads, James Gunn confirmed that some new work is currently scheduled but, based on his comments, it doesn't sound like much needs to be done. Gunn stated…
Pick-up shots can cover a variety of different moments but generally refer to a class of shots like inserts or transitions. These are small shots needed to fit everything together -- which may have been missed during principal photography. There may also be a case in which a new version of a shot is needed because the one that was taken has been deemed unusable for any number of reasons.
These are usually pretty simple moments, maybe two shots of a character have been placed together and, in the second shot, a character is holding an object, but there’s no shot of picking the object up. To avoid a glaring continuity error, a shot in between of the character picking up the thing needs to be added.
Frequently, these pick-up shots don’t even require the actors to be on set, as a double can be used for a close-up of a hand picking something up. James Gunn doesn’t say whether his Superman cast will even be needed for the day and a half of shots that need to be taken care of. Unless he specifically needs shots that include people's faces, they likely won't be brought in.
The last time Superman was in a movie, the ill-fated Justice League, reshoots were handled by a different director, which led to massive changes in the story. The changes in turn led to a fan campaign that resulted in the Snyder Cut being released, and that cut was essentially an entirely different version of the film. With that, it's perhaps understandable why fans are apprehensive about reshoots on the new Superman film. Some may now find comfort in Gunn's comments.
The first entry in James Gunn’s new DCU, Creature Commandos, recently started its run on Max, but Superman will be the real first test of just what we’re going to get with the relaunched franchise. There’s certainly a lot riding on the movie’s success and getting everything right. We'll find out when Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
