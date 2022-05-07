Teen Titans And Avengers Comic Book Artist George Pérez Is Dead At 67

George Pérez, the iconic comic book artist known for his work on Teen Titans, The Avengers and a plethora of other major superhero titles has sadly passed away. The beloved artist had been battling pancreatic cancer and had announced his diagnosis last year. Pérez was 67 at the time of his passing.

George Pérez’s death was confirmed on Saturday by close friend Constance Ezra, who has been keeping fans updated on the artist’s health over the past several months. Ezra took to Twitter to break the difficult news to the fans. While she expressed sadness over the loss of her friend, she also shared her gratitude for the immense support Pérez and his loved ones have received during his illness:

We are all very much grieving but, at the same time, we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our lives. To know George was to love him: and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant without him in it. He loved all of you. He loved hearing your posts and seeing the drawings you sent and the tributes you made. He was deeply proud to have brought so much joy to so many.

What makes the occasion even more bittersweet is that today marks Free Comic Book Day. Given how much the comic book icon loved the day, Constance Ezra stated that she hopes fans will enjoy the day and remember his contributions to the industry, as she believes he would’ve “loved.” You can see her statement in its entirety down below, along with a sweet photo of the great comics contributor and his wife, Carol:

Thank you. All of you, for the love and support you have shown George through all of this. It meant the world to him. pic.twitter.com/zputTLO2sFMay 7, 2022 See more

Born in New York City on June 9, 1954, George Pérez got his start in the comic book business as an assistant to late Marvel and DC artist Rich Buckler. After making his debut with Marvel’s Astonishing Tales in 1974, Pérez established himself as a fixture at the company, though he’d get true recognition for his work on The Avengers, which began with issue #141. From there he’d also collaborate with others on titles like Fantastic Four and The Inhumans. He also co-created notable characters like Taskmaster, whose mimicry was brought to life in Black Widow last year.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of George Pérez during this difficult time.

