Superman And Lois Producer Teases Tom Cavanagh’s Mystery Role

As one of the many shows ending and canceled in 2024, Superman & Lois is going big for its final season. The final CW DC show is set to premiere its fourth season this fall on the 2024 TV schedule and will adapt the “Death of Superman” storyline. It will also bring in Tom Cavanagh for the series finale, and just like his role on The Flash, the possibilities are endless.

Cavanagh is best known for playing the many variations of Harrison Wells on The Flash, as well as Reverse-Flash, a.k.a. Eobard Thawne. While it’s already been established that Superman & Lois is not part of the main Arrowverse, his role in the series is still being kept under wraps. Whether it will be a new character or yet another Wells, executive producer Brent Fletcher told TVLine teased just what role Cavanagh’s final CW DC appearance will be:

We can’t say who he’s going to play, but it is a character from the comics, and we feel that it is the most Tom Cavanagh character of all-time… It’s going to be one of the fans’ favorite moments from the season.

It should be pointed out that Arrow’s David Ramsey guest starred on Superman & Lois as John Diggle, but a different John Diggle. Harrison Wells, however, was created for The Flash, though that doesn't necessarily mean this Earth doesn't have its own Wells. Also, Eobard Thawne and Reverse-Flash are from the comics, so that could be a possibility. At this point, Cavanagh could very likely play just about any DC character because of his range, and knowing that it is the most “Tom Cavanagh character of all-time” will make it that much more exciting.

Little is known about Superman & Lois' series finale, and details probably won’t be released until closer to the episode’s premiere. If Cavanagh’s character isn’t revealed prior to the finale, or at least until it gets close to the finale, it’s possible the show will be leading up to his appearance, depending on how big of a part he plays. The wait will definitely be worth it, though, because any character he plays is an immediate favorite for me.

Tom Cavanagh is not the only new addition for Superman & Lois’ final season. The series previously cast Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Yvonne Chapman to play Lex Luthor’s ally, Amanda McCoy. Meanwhile, one of the Man of Steel’s supporting characters, Jimmy Olsen, will finally come into play and be portrayed by Douglas Smith. Even though the main Superman & Lois cast was cut down, it seems like Smallville is still filled to the brim with returning and new fan-favorite characters.

Fans will just have to tune into Superman & Lois Season 4 to see Cavanagh make his final CW DC appearance and who his character will be. It sounds like it will be his best role yet, and it’s something you won’t want to miss. Superman & Lois returns on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW with a special two-hour premiere event.