Superman And Lois Season 4 Cut Down Its Main Cast, But I’m Glad To Hear One Important Character Will Reportedly Still Appear

Last month, it was announced that Superman & Lois will be ending on The CW, but even before that news came in, it’d been made clear that Season 4 is delivering some major shakeups. Chief among them was the fact that seven actors had been cut from the main cast, and Dylan Walsh was the first of this group to be revealed. However, if you’re like me and enjoy seeing Walsh play Sam Lane, you’ll be glad to know he’s reportedly still set to appear in the final season.

According to the Be More Super podcast, Walsh is set to appear in two episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4, although it’s unclear if these will be towards the beginning or end of the season, or if said episodes will even be grouped together. Either way, assuming this information is accurate, at least we have another former main cast member from the show who’s set to pop their head in for this last round of superhero action. Back in July, Inde Navarrette shared that she’ll reprise Sarah Cortez for three episodes, as well as stated that “a few other people” would join her in stopping by Season 4 as guest stars rather than main cast members.

It’s especially good to hear about Sam Lane supposedly appearing considering that his fate was left uncertain in the end of the Superman & Lois Season 3 finale, a.k.a, “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger.” Sam was supposed to go on a date with a woman he met online named Gretchen, but it turned out that she was working for Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor, who was finally introduced in the episode prior, “Injustice.” Gretchen abducted Sam and delivered him to Luthor, but we never saw whether he was killed or just left tied up somewhere.

Now granted, there is the slim possibility that Luthor did order Sam to be killed, and Dylan Walsh will only reprise his character through flashbacks, visions, dreams, that sort of thing. But the optimist in me is thinking that Sam will make it out of this predicament alive. However, then there’s the matter of explaining why he won’t be as regularly present in his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons’ lives this season, though that goes for a lot of other characters on this series too.

Among the things we know about Superman & Lois Season 4 is that the main cast will solely consists of Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop and Michael Cudlitz. In addition to this smaller lineup, the final season will consist of just 10 episodes. No plot details have been revealed yet, but we can at least count on the fight between Hoechlin’s Man of Steel and Doomsday to be resolved.

As things currently stand, Superman & Lois’ final season isn’t expected to premiere on The CW until sometime in the summer portion of the 2024 TV schedule. We’ll keep our ears open for more updates, but remember that in the meantime, the show’s first three seasons can be streamed with a Max subscription.