Isabela Merced Shared Lovely Praise For Superman Costar Nathan Fillion, But I’m Cracking Up About What It’s Like Texting With Him

David Corenswet’s Clark Kent may have been the star of Superman, but the 2025 movie release also served as a platform for fellow superheroes Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho to shine. The former two were played by Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced, respectively, and we’ll see them reprising their DCU roles when Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule later this month. Ahead of that upcoming DC TV show, Merced shared some lovely praise about Fillion, along with a hilarious description of what it’s like texting with him.

When the Last of Us actress was asked in an interview with TVLine what her experience with The Rookie’s lead has been like, she wasted no time heaping the praise, but also pointing out the amusingly self-centered way he likes to text:

Nathan Fillion is one of my favorites that I’ve worked with ever. What a unique guy. The man responds to texts with gifs of himself. He adds stickers of himself to every photo, just if he’s not in the photo.

Look, if I had as many gifs of myself floating around the internet as Nathan Fillion does, I’d probably be breaking them out for texts too. Adding the stickers of himself to photos where he’s not present takes things an even funnier step forward. At least he keeps the conversation entertaining!

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Although Superman isn't available to stream with an HBO Max subscription yet, you should sign up for the service to stream Peacemaker and check out older DC movies and TV shows. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, or prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Isabela Merced went on to share how Nathan Fillion “loves people” and enjoys spending time with them, even outside of a work setting. She was impressed by the “sort of patience” he has with everyone, with her in particular, he went out of his way to make sure she was comfortable during the course of filming Superman. As she recalled:

And with me, he saw me for who I was and he offered he offered some of his fidget toys ‘cause I have ADHD, and I was undiagnosed at the time, but I think he clocked it and he was like, ‘Here, I have this whole chest of fidget toys.’ And it was really cool. Honestly, one of the coolest things I've ever seen.

As if all this wasn’t enough to impress Isabela Merced, she also took notice of how big of a fan he was of Superman even before he was cast to play the bowl-cut Guy Gardner, one of Earth’s Green Lanterns, in the first DCU movie. Merced wrapped up this portion of the interview by saying:

His house is very Superman-themed. He's a big fan. So, not only was he a good person to rely on for emotional support, but also for just information about Superman or any of these characters in the DC Universe. He's a true fan.

Guy Gardner is just the latest DC role Nathan Fillion’s snagged for his resume, with his past characters, including fellow Green Lantern Hal Jordan in various animated movies, Steve Trevor in 2009’s animated Wonder Woman movie, Vigilante in Justice League Unlimited, and T.D.K. in The Suicide Squad. Throw in his various Marvel roles from over the years, and he might as well be considered comic book media royalty. But as far as real life goes, it’s good to know that Merced’s experience working alongside Fillion was so pleasant, so fingers crossed they get to

While it remains to be when we’ll see Isabela Merced playing Hawkgirl again post-Peacemaker Season 2, let along if the winged hero will get her own movie, the good news is there’s more of Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner on the way in 2026. He’ll be back in action for the HBO series Lanterns, which stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.