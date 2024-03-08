Superman And Lois Season 4 Has Cast An Avatar: The Last Airbender Actor To Play An Important Lex Luthor Ally

Superman & Lois Season 4 will be the final outing for Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and the rest of their supporting cast. But before things wrap up, they have to deal with the man who’s often considered to be the Man of Steel’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, played in this series by The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz. Freed from prison towards the end of Season 3, Luthor was responsible for turning the Bizarro Superman into Doomsday, and we know Superman & Lois Season 4 will show him causing even more trouble. Now it’s been revealed that an Avatar: The Last Airbender actress has been cast to play an important ally to the bald baddie.

If you recently watched the live-action, small screen adaptation of the popular animated Nickelodeon series with your Netflix subscription, you’ll have spotted Yvonne Chapman in the first two episodes playing the earth-bending Avatar Kyoshi, who held the title before Aang’s predecessor, Avatar Roku. Chapman also has CW cred from playing Zhilan Zhang in Kung Fu (seen above), and EW shared she’s returning to the network to recur on Superman & Lois as Amanda McCoy. The character is described as “intelligent, cunning, and loyal,” as well as Lex Luthor’s most trusted ally in his vendetta against Superman and Lois Lane.

Specifically, Amanda ran LuthorCorp while Lex was in prison, and thanks to her “business-savvy and cutthroat nature,” the company soared to new heights. Her official description also states:

Little is known about her mysterious past, but she’s the only one in Luthor’s inner circle that he views as an equal, which makes her a massive threat to the Kents... and anyone else who stands in her way.

While her name may not necessarily sound familiar to DC Comics fans, Amanda McCoy does originate from the comics, although she was only a minor character who appeared a handful of times in Superman comics from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. She’s most famous for being a LexCorp scientist who figured out that Clark Kent and Superman are one and the same, but when she told Lex Luthor about this, he swiftly fired her, unable to believe that the Kryptonian would live a life as a normal human. She was later killed by some muggers following her attempt to expose Clark as Superman by exposing him to Luthor’s Kryptonite ring, which she’d stolen, and it ended up in a variety of hands after her death, with Batman ultimately finding it.

During the two episodes we spent with Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois Season 3, it wasn’t clear if he was aware that Clark is Superman, but now that Amanda McCoy is entering the picture, perhaps that will be cleared up. If she’s so important to Luthor’s vendetta, and taking her comic book history into account, then it won’t be surprising whatsoever if she’s the one who uncovers this secret identity, whether that’s already happened or will happen in Season 4. Beyond that and her ruthless business acumen, I’m interested to see how Amanda will aid Luthor in making the Kent family’s life hell.

Superman & Lois Season 4 doesn’t have a premiere date on the 2024 TV schedule yet, but we do know that the final season will consist of just 10 episodes, and although the main cast was significantly trimmed, various familiar faces from that lineup are still set to either recur or guest star. Stream Superman & Lois’ first three seasons with your Max subscription.