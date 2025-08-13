I'm Gonna Miss Antony Starr's Homelander On The Boys, And The Actor's Emotional Farewell Post Just Makes Me Dread The End Even More

As much as I still absolutely need to see how The Boys will follow up on everything that went down in that bonkers Season 4 finale, I also dread that moment’s arrival, because it’ll mean the comic adaptation’s final season has begun, and only a finite number of hours will be left to spend with this sordid batch of heroes, villains and everything in between. (Literally everything.) But now Homelander’s Antony Starr is getting me all worked up months ahead of time with his lengthy farewell post.

The Boys finished filming the final season in early July, with co-star Erin Moriarty reflecting on Starlight’s journey almost immediately, and some celebratory Emmy nominations being announced a couple of weeks later. It took Antony Starr a little over a month to bring all of his feelings out about closing the book on Homelander — presumably a book about nursing — but he shared quite a few heartfelt feelings on Instagram alongside a series of bloody and candid behind-the-scenes pics.

Starr began by generally addressing the Boys’ creative team being able to bring a show like this to life without any obstacles…well, except for those two industry-halting incidents, that is. In his words:

Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career. When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.

The actor also pulled focus in on Homelander himself, a character whose actions are almost always repugnant and shockingly skeezy, and yet we have to love him anyway. (Partially due to the threat of being laser-eyed out of existence otherwise.) Starr addressed the joy of portraying the all-powerful Supe, saying:

I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day…only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme. This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.

Series creator Eric Kripke, who is responsible for the final season's big Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, understandably got a special shout-out in Antony Starr's farewell post. The fact that he straight up says the chapter is closed is kinda depressing, since I'm still holding out hope that he'll show up somehow in the upcoming spinoff Vought Uprising, as well as in Gen V Season 2. (But the latter is premiering before The Boys.)

And of course huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character- [Erik Kripke]. We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed , and I’ll miss it, brother. 🙏🏼

Starr ended his post by giving thanks to all The Boys' fans watching the show with Amazon Prime subscriptions and keeping it atop Prime Video's Top 10 list. As he put it:

You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste ;) Okidoke people. We cooked for the last time. Can’t wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off. Xo

To be expected, Starr's post earned tons of love from fans who shared all kinds of positive and bittersweet comments about how excellent he was/is as Homelander, and how much that character will be missed.

The Boys Co-Stars Share Loving Replies

Also to be expected, several of Antony Starr's co-stars and Boys buddies shared replies of their own, as seen below:

NATE MITCHELL: Love you buddy ❤️❤️❤️

KAREN FUKAHARA: What a fucking time we had. Grateful to have had this experience with you + greatly miss it already 🫶🏻💛

ERIN MORIARTY: a gift to get to watch your masterclass in acting, let alone boogie w you during it. 💛

AYA CASH: Love ya buddy. ❤️❤️❤️

PJ BYRNE: Stud!!

For now, it's unclear when The Boys' final season will drop, and it likely won't happen during the 2025 TV schedule, but perhaps we can kick off 2026 with some head-exploding, orgy-tastic good times. And, you know, hopefully the show debuts then as well. (Homelander would laugh awkwardly at that joke.)