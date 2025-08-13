I'm Gonna Miss Antony Starr's Homelander On The Boys, And The Actor's Emotional Farewell Post Just Makes Me Dread The End Even More
What a loveable monster of a character.
As much as I still absolutely need to see how The Boys will follow up on everything that went down in that bonkers Season 4 finale, I also dread that moment’s arrival, because it’ll mean the comic adaptation’s final season has begun, and only a finite number of hours will be left to spend with this sordid batch of heroes, villains and everything in between. (Literally everything.) But now Homelander’s Antony Starr is getting me all worked up months ahead of time with his lengthy farewell post.
The Boys finished filming the final season in early July, with co-star Erin Moriarty reflecting on Starlight’s journey almost immediately, and some celebratory Emmy nominations being announced a couple of weeks later. It took Antony Starr a little over a month to bring all of his feelings out about closing the book on Homelander — presumably a book about nursing — but he shared quite a few heartfelt feelings on Instagram alongside a series of bloody and candid behind-the-scenes pics.
Starr began by generally addressing the Boys’ creative team being able to bring a show like this to life without any obstacles…well, except for those two industry-halting incidents, that is. In his words:
The actor also pulled focus in on Homelander himself, a character whose actions are almost always repugnant and shockingly skeezy, and yet we have to love him anyway. (Partially due to the threat of being laser-eyed out of existence otherwise.) Starr addressed the joy of portraying the all-powerful Supe, saying:
Series creator Eric Kripke, who is responsible for the final season's big Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, understandably got a special shout-out in Antony Starr's farewell post. The fact that he straight up says the chapter is closed is kinda depressing, since I'm still holding out hope that he'll show up somehow in the upcoming spinoff Vought Uprising, as well as in Gen V Season 2. (But the latter is premiering before The Boys.)
Starr ended his post by giving thanks to all The Boys' fans watching the show with Amazon Prime subscriptions and keeping it atop Prime Video's Top 10 list. As he put it:
To be expected, Starr's post earned tons of love from fans who shared all kinds of positive and bittersweet comments about how excellent he was/is as Homelander, and how much that character will be missed.
The Boys Co-Stars Share Loving Replies
Also to be expected, several of Antony Starr's co-stars and Boys buddies shared replies of their own, as seen below:
- NATE MITCHELL: Love you buddy ❤️❤️❤️
- KAREN FUKAHARA: What a fucking time we had. Grateful to have had this experience with you + greatly miss it already 🫶🏻💛
- ERIN MORIARTY: a gift to get to watch your masterclass in acting, let alone boogie w you during it. 💛
- AYA CASH: Love ya buddy. ❤️❤️❤️
- PJ BYRNE: Stud!!
For now, it's unclear when The Boys' final season will drop, and it likely won't happen during the 2025 TV schedule, but perhaps we can kick off 2026 with some head-exploding, orgy-tastic good times. And, you know, hopefully the show debuts then as well. (Homelander would laugh awkwardly at that joke.)
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
