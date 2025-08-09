Superman's David Corenswet And Milly Alcock Are All Smiles In A BTS Pic, But I'm Just Laughing Over Fans' Jokes About His Phone Being Stuffed Into His Trunks

James Gunn just dropped a behind-the-scenes photo from his 2025 movie release, Superman, and it’s pure comic book joy. The shot shows David Corenswet, suited up as the Man of Steel, grinning alongside House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, who cameos as Supergirl in the flick and is set to reprise the role in a standalone upcoming DCU film. The two actors look thrilled to be there, and the internet is equally delighted -- though for a slightly different reason. Seriously, I cannot stop laughing over all the jokes about Corenswet's phone stuffed in his trunks.

In the image, which the director posted to his Instagram, fans quickly noticed David Corenswet’s phone tucked neatly into the front of the waistband of his classic red Superman trunks. Check out the image for yourself below:

Because the Internet never misses a chance to poke fun, the comments section quickly filled with jokes aimed at the filmmakers, the costume department, and of course, Superman himself. Here are some of the standout roasts:

Mr. Gunn, give that man some super pockets. - _chefboyardean_

WHY IS THE PHONE IN THE TRUNKS? 😭 - isaacjosephdantes

So THAT'S WHY he wears the trunks! - travgetsinsta

That phone is used to quickdraw against Supershit commenters. - nirvanic_artz

Is that a phone in your pants, or are you just happy to see me? 😂- Andrewrainnie

Give that man some pockets! - Travis Knight

Superpockets? Now, there is an idea!

In all seriousness, though, the trunks have been part of Big Blue’s look since his 1938 debut, but they almost didn’t make the cut this time around. James Gunn initially doubted they’d work on screen while Corenswet had strong feelings about them being included. Of course, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster weren’t exactly designing outer briefs with iPhones in mind. Had the filmmakers scrapped them entirely, Corenswet might’ve been in real trouble. Batman has his trusty utility belt, but Clark? He’s stuck improvising and, now, we’ve got photographic proof.

With Superman having finally arrived as part of DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, attention is shifting to what’s next — namely, Supergirl. Corenswet and Milly Alcock seem to have great chemistry on and off screen, but how will her solo outing compare? According to the former Guardians of the Galaxy helmer turned DC co-CEO, Kara Zor-El’s big-screen adventure will be a very different beast from her cousin’s. Gunn has teased that Supergirl will carry a much more “rock and roll” edge, so audiences might want to brace themselves when she takes flight next summer.

At present, Superman is still flying high at the box office so, if you’re one of the few who hasn’t seen it yet, now’s the perfect time to check your local listings. As for Alcock’s turn as Supergirl, fans got both a sweet behind-the-scenes shot of her with Supes and a quick (and slightly drunken) cameo in the film’s conclusion.

We’ll have to wait until Milly Alcock's Kara and Krypto return to the DCU, as Supergirl arrives on June 26, 2026. In the meantime, I can’t help but wonder … where will the Woman of Tomorrow keep her cell phone? Of course, fans can also use this time to stream other DC-related titles with the help of a trusty HBO Max subscription.