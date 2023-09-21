Traitors Season 2’s Cast Has Been Confirmed, And It Includes Survivor And Real Housewife Royalty

Reality competition shows changed TV when they debuted in the early 2000s, and are still showing no signs of slowing down. While shows like Survivor are still on the air after these years, there are also new shows arriving and becoming megahits. Case in point: The Traitors, hosted by the delightful Alan Cumming. Season 2 is coming to Peacock, and the cast was recently announced, featuring Survivor legends and some Real Housewives icons. Let's break it all down.

The first season of The Traitors featured a mixture of reality TV personalities and normal folks. But before Season 2 it was revealed that the show would be all reality stars, putting them on an even playing field. Now we know who is making up the cast thanks to Peacock's announcement on Instagram, and it's pretty stellar. Check it out:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Sandra-Diaz Twine (Survivor)

Larsa Pippen (Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives Of Atlanta)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Shereé Whitfield (Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs Of Sunset)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World Las Vegas)

Is anyone else's head spinning? Peacock pulled no punches with the new cast of The Traitors, and smart money says the forthcoming game is going to be chock full of drama. Emotions ran high for the first season of The Traitors, and this cast is know for making explosive TV. Let's break down this outstanding new cast.

Rumors were swirling about this cast for a while now, and Big Brother fans will be happy to know that legendary player Dan Gheesling is indeed on the cast. After Cirie Fields masterfully won the show's first season, Traitors stepped it up by bringing not one but two Survivor icons for Season 2. Namely two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and fan favorite winner (and two time finalist) Parvati Shallow. They played two seasons together, so there's plenty of history to unpack in this new game.

Real Housewife Brandi Glanville was in the show's first season, and it seemed like a no brainer to bring more stars from the Bravo franchise into the fold for Traitors Season 2. And Peacock did just that, as we'll get to see RHOA's Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield compete. Additionally, Miami's Larsa Pippen is on the cast, alnogside her famous partner Marcus Jordan.

The Challenge is also represented in the cast thanks to franchise icon ‘C.T.’ Tamburello and Johnny Bananas. And I'm psyched to see Drag Race icon Peppermint get in on the action.

It's currently unclear when The Traitors Season 2 will premiere. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.