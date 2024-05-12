After Watching Knuckles, I Hope This Isn't The Last We'll See Of Adam Pally's Wade Whipple

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Knuckles. If you have yet to watch the Paramount+ series, please exercise extreme caution.

There has been a lot of fan backlash surrounding Knuckles ever since the 2024 TV show premiered, specifically about the limited presence of Idris Elba’s titular echidna warrior. However, I must admit that while I would have loved to see more of Knuckles with his badass skills and dry sense of humor, the show did give me a greater appreciation for Adam Pally’s Wade Whipple, a character that went from comedic relief to the heart of the miniseries’ six-part story. In fact, it left me wanting more.

I don’t know if Wade will show up in Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 , as it hasn't been made clear if Pally will join Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves (who is voicing Shadow the Hedgehog ), but I really hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this hilarious, versatile, and scene-stealing character, because he's one of my favorites after his Knuckles arc. Let me explain...

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Wade Whipple Is One Of The Funniest Characters In The Franchise, And His Comedic Relief Is Much Needed

Adam Pally has long been one of those great actors who should be way more famous because he is just so damn funny. Ever since the launch of the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise back in 2020, Pally’s Adam Whipple has been one of the funniest characters around and has held his own against characters played by comedy greats like Jim Carrey, Cary Elwes, and Ben Schwartz.

Though he was mostly subjected to B-story plot threads in the first two movies, Wade was a great and never-ending source of comedic relief and hilarious moments along the way. The “Wade Cave” scene in Sonic 2, his interactions with Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) in both movies and just about everything he does on Knuckles is comedy gold. If that’s not in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it will be sorely missed.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

At The Same Time, He Can Handle His Own In A Fight (Or Bowling Tournament)

Wade has also proven time and time again that, despite being the “funny guy” in the Sonic movies, he is more than capable of handling his own in a fight or rising to the occasion whenever and wherever needed. This was especially true throughout Knuckles, where the Green Hills deputy sheriff not only provided some side-splitting moments but also times when he came through big to take on some corrupt G.U.N. operatives and the Buyer (Roy McCann).

He was severely outmatched by the Buyer and his massive power-absorbing mech suit, but he mustered the strength and bravery to hold off the villain long enough for Knuckles to rest and get back into the action. The same is true when Wade made it to the Bowling Tournament of Champions finale to take on his deadbeat dad, “Pistol” Pete Whipple (Cary Elwes). I mean, he can do it all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Paramount+)

It Would Be Cool To See Wade's Character (And Emotions) Continue To Evolve

Again, I don’t know if Wade will show up in Sonic 3, but if he ends up being a part of the franchise’s next phase, I would love to see his character continue to evolve like he did on Knuckles. As pointed out by critics , the Paramount+ six-parter focused a lot of its time on Wade and his very personal journey. We saw a different side of the character, that while still funny, was a lot more emotional, grounded, and nuanced, which worked out really, really well.

This was especially true in “The Shabbat Dinner,” in which Wade, his mother, sister, and Knuckles fight off a band of bounty hunters before reconciling their past differences and learning a lot about one another in the process. I know it’ll be hard to give a side character more time to grow in a sub-two-hour movie, but I want to see where this journey takes Wade if he’s along for the ride.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

I Want To See How This New Wade Interacts With Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, And Other Characters

Watching Wade take on his dastardly father on the lanes and the Buyer in the streets of Reno was great, and following the deputy sheriff as he trained to be a warrior under Knuckles’ watch was awesome, but I just can’t help thinking about how much I want to see him share the screen with the likes of Sonic and Dr. Robotnik again. The character has come so far since he last crossed paths with the “Blue Blur” and “Dr. Eggman,” and this changed dynamic could be cool.

I mean, the few scenes Wade shared with Dr. Robotnik in the first two Sonic movies were some of the funniest for each, so there is reason to believe it could happen again. But, with more experience as a warrior and battles under his belt, Wade could not only provide some wonderful comedic moments but also some ass-kickery along the way.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Basically, I Need More Wade And Knuckles Adventures (With Or Without A Motorcycle)

The main reason I hope this wasn’t the last we’ve seen of Wade is rather simple: I want more adventures for Green Hill deputy sheriff/bowling champion and echidna warrior down the line. Those two characters had so much in common, so much chemistry, and so much fun throughout their journey on the Paramount+ original series . As much I loved everything about Wade and Knuckles riding a motorcycle through the desert to reach Reno, I would honestly be okay with anything involving the two.

Just like Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and Sonic in the movies, Wade and Knuckles had such a great bond, one that could be a source of hilarious moments, intense action sequences, and some moving heart-to-hearts in the future. Hell, it doesn’t have to be in the next movie, as I would be on board with Knuckles Season 2 to further flesh out their respective stories.