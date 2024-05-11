Chris Hemsworth Sounds Like Jennifer Lawrence While Talking About Why He Moved Away From Hollywood

While Los Angeles is thought to be ridden with actors on every corner, tons of Hollywood stars don’t actually live in California . This includes Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, who moved back to Australia with his wife and kids back in 2015 to get away from the flashing lights and such. When Hemsworth recently opened up about why he made the move, it sounds like he has a thing or two in common with Jennifer Lawrence on the fame front.

Chris Hemsworth lives in Byron Bay, Australia, which has begun to become a more popular location for actors lately. Among his neighbors in the region are Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy and couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Let’s talk about his recent comments about flocking away from Hollywood.

Why Did Chris Hemsworth Move Away From Hollywood

As Chris Hemsworth gets ready to star in his latest blockbuster, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the actor spoke to Vanity Fair about his move to Byron Bay. In his words:

I’m sick of my face. Why isn’t it on a billboard? I’m too famous. Why are there paparazzi here? Wait, why aren’t there any paparazzi here? Well, which do you want, Chris?

As Hemsworth spoke candidly and openly, living in Los Angeles brings up some complicated contradictions to his ego that he wanted to get away from. When you drive around L.A., there's always massive billboards of the latest movie and TV show releases, and he was getting “sick” of his face, whether it was on one or not on one. Per the actor, it sounds like the City of Angels can really get to one’s head.

Back in 2021, Jennifer Lawrence had similar comments to share about being a major Hollywood star while speaking about her decision to take a break from the business for some time . Here’s what she had to say:

I was not pumping out the quality that I should have. I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.

While J-Law returned to the fold recently, including with the hilarious comedy No Hard Feelings, there was a time, especially after her last X-Men movie, where she felt that there became such a saturation of her image that the public was tired of her. It sounds similar to Hemsworth’s comments, who also told the magazine that he felt he “didn’t stick the landing” in the most recent Thor film , calling it a “parody” of himself.

Hemsworth's thoughts on his public image does feel in line with his latest choice as an actor. In Furiosa, the actor is nearly unrecognizable as the movie's villain Warlord Dementus, and Hemsworth wore prosthetics, perhaps to differentiate him from his Thor image. You can check out the first thoughts on Furiosa ahead of its release on May 24.