Ryan Reynolds, Hannah Waddingham And More Pay Tribute After Beloved Reporter Sam Rubin's Death
Hollywood remembers legendary journalist Sam Rubin.
Yesterday, Sam Rubin, an incredible entertainment journalist who was a staple of KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles, died of a heart attack at the age of 64. He had been with the news channel since 1991, and he was beloved by viewers, journalists and the artists he interviewed. Now, as we mourn the death of the beloved reporter, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, including Ryan Reynolds, Hannah Waddingham, Ryan Seacrest and more.
As a staple in Los Angeles and the world of entertainment journalism, Rubin had interviewed so many celebrities across his decades-long career, and he was adored by many. For example, Ted Lasso cast member and Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham took to X to share her tribute for the reporter, noting how much she loved chatting with him during interviews:
Ryan Reynolds shared a similar sentiment on X. Actors participate in an intense number of interviews to promote their projects – which is something Reynolds is about to do for his upcoming project Deadpool and Wolverine – and it can be really difficult and repetitive. However, as the actor pointed out, chatting with Rubin was always a delight:
Ryan Seacrest, a great interviewer himself and the incoming Wheel of Fortune host, posted a sweet and personal tribute for Rubin on Instagram, noting the impact the reporter had on his life and career, he wrote:
Tom Hanks, posted a photo of him on Instagram with a simple and sweet tribute, writing:
Director and actor Ron Howard reposted an obituary about Rubin on X, and he shared his own tribute for the reporter. The A Beautiful Mind director made sure to note the impact the journalist left on Los Angeles, writing:
Known for his interviews on red carpets, sets, junkets and in-studio, most of the actors noted how much they appreciated Rubin’s work. Mayim Bialik did too, as someone who was part of Blossom and The Big Bang Theory casts, she’s been interviewed by him many times. However, as an LA local, she also explained that she loved that her mom could tune into the local news to watch his interviews, posting on X:
More celebrities took to Twitter too to share their tributes for and stories about Sam Rubin. From TV stars to comedians to film legends, the outpouring of love is overwhelming in the best way. Here are a few of them:
- @ktlaENT omg this is a terrible loss .. for Sam’s family , his co workers , friends and his fans . IT WAS ALWAYS a pleasure to be on set with Sam . He will be Sorely missed . We winklers are so saddened by this horrible news . THANK YOU for your constant support ! Love, Henry -Henry Winkler
- Today we lost LA legend Sam Rubin from @KTLAMorningNews I had the privilege of doing countless segments with him over the last 15+ years. In studio or on the streets it was always a pleasure. I will miss you Sam. Thank you 😥 -Gabriel Iglesias
- EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time. But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person. Sending all my love to Sam’s family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you @SamOnTV. -Ken Jeong
- I last talked to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him. -Kiefer Sutherland
Overall, this outpouring of love simply confirms what we already knew: Sam Rubin is and always will be a legend, and he will be dearly missed. It’s a true tragedy that he won’t appear on KTLA 5 as it continues to air on the 2024 TV schedule, however, his legacy will live on forever.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences and love to Sam Rubin’s family, friends and colleagues during this tragic time.
