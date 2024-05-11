Ryan Reynolds, Hannah Waddingham And More Pay Tribute After Beloved Reporter Sam Rubin's Death

Yesterday, Sam Rubin, an incredible entertainment journalist who was a staple of KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles, died of a heart attack at the age of 64. He had been with the news channel since 1991, and he was beloved by viewers, journalists and the artists he interviewed. Now, as we mourn the death of the beloved reporter, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, including Ryan Reynolds, Hannah Waddingham, Ryan Seacrest and more.

As a staple in Los Angeles and the world of entertainment journalism, Rubin had interviewed so many celebrities across his decades-long career, and he was adored by many. For example, Ted Lasso cast member and Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham took to X to share her tribute for the reporter, noting how much she loved chatting with him during interviews:

I too am so deeply saddened & stopped in my tracks to hear of the passing of this quite frankly lovely,lovely man. Every time we spoke over the years…even every time we just saw each other across a room or online…such a true gentleman. So very gentle,always so immaculate,immaculately informed and endlessly passionate about his work too. Good Lord. Truly shocked to see this here. Goodnight Lovely man. 🤍

Ryan Reynolds shared a similar sentiment on X. Actors participate in an intense number of interviews to promote their projects – which is something Reynolds is about to do for his upcoming project Deadpool and Wolverine – and it can be really difficult and repetitive. However, as the actor pointed out, chatting with Rubin was always a delight:

Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question. ❤️

Ryan Seacrest, a great interviewer himself and the incoming Wheel of Fortune host , posted a sweet and personal tribute for Rubin on Instagram , noting the impact the reporter had on his life and career, he wrote:

Early in my career, one of my first live roles on Los Angeles TV was filling in for Sam when he was on vacation. His charm, his fun spirit, and his professionalism always impressed me. My condolences to his family and his KTLA family. He’ll be missed by us all.

Tom Hanks, posted a photo of him on Instagram with a simple and sweet tribute, writing:

Sam Rubin, you will be missed. A good guy, that Sam.

Director and actor Ron Howard reposted an obituary about Rubin on X, and he shared his own tribute for the reporter. The A Beautiful Mind director made sure to note the impact the journalist left on Los Angeles, writing:

RIP Sam Rubin. Always upbeat, gracious and fun to talk with on the air or off. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of the Hollywood community and industry.

Known for his interviews on red carpets, sets, junkets and in-studio, most of the actors noted how much they appreciated Rubin’s work. Mayim Bialik did too, as someone who was part of Blossom and The Big Bang Theory casts , she’s been interviewed by him many times. However, as an LA local, she also explained that she loved that her mom could tune into the local news to watch his interviews, posting on X :

Gone too soon… Sam Rubin - born in San Diego and an LA local like me- was always so kind on carpets and in the studio. I so appreciated having his support and kindness which I knew my mom could tune in and watch on our local KTLA station whenever he had me on. Sam was a real ray of sunshine in our industry. He will be missed.

More celebrities took to Twitter too to share their tributes for and stories about Sam Rubin. From TV stars to comedians to film legends, the outpouring of love is overwhelming in the best way. Here are a few of them:

@ktlaENT omg this is a terrible loss .. for Sam’s family , his co workers , friends and his fans . IT WAS ALWAYS a pleasure to be on set with Sam . He will be Sorely missed . We winklers are so saddened by this horrible news . THANK YOU for your constant support ! Love, Henry -Henry Winkler

Today we lost LA legend Sam Rubin from @KTLAMorningNews I had the privilege of doing countless segments with him over the last 15+ years. In studio or on the streets it was always a pleasure. I will miss you Sam. Thank you 😥 - Gabriel Iglesias

EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time. But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person. Sending all my love to Sam’s family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you @SamOnTV. - Ken Jeong

I last talked to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him. - Kiefer Sutherland

Overall, this outpouring of love simply confirms what we already knew: Sam Rubin is and always will be a legend, and he will be dearly missed. It’s a true tragedy that he won’t appear on KTLA 5 as it continues to air on the 2024 TV schedule , however, his legacy will live on forever.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences and love to Sam Rubin’s family, friends and colleagues during this tragic time.