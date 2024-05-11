A New Slasher Film Has People Gasping And Even Reportedly Puking, And It's 95% Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Have you ever wondered what a Friday the 13th movie would look like from Jason Voorhees's perspective? Well, you're in luck. IFC Films and Shudder are offering a fresh take on the classic slasher formula. This collaboration between the two production companies delivers a new horror movie beyond merely mimicking Mr. Voorhees' infamous exploits at Camp Crystal Lake. Not only do critics love it (as evidenced by Rotten Tomatoes), but the film features such intense and over-the-top kills that it's reportedly making viewers gasp and puke. So, horror hounds, get ready to paint the pavement in popcorn in terror because there is a new over-the-top slasher in town!

The entertainment outlet The Film Updates posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account , sharing an audience member's reaction to a particularly intense scene from the upcoming film In A Violent Nature during its screening at the Chicago Critics Film Festival. According to the outlet:

Audience reacting to a kill from ‘IN A VIOLENT NATURE’ during the Chicago Critics Film Fest screening of the film. An audience member also vomited during the screening.

It feels like every time you blink, an upcoming horror film hits the 2024 movie schedule , promising to make you yodle your grocery list in terror. The First Omen just left us fans checking under their beds and reportedly caused some audiences to exorcise their dinner . Now, here comes In a Violent Nature -- the difference is that the new slasher is rocking a hefty 95% on Rotten Tomatoes . Judging by the early vomit-inducing screenings — er, I mean, critical response — the buzz doesn’t seem to be just hot air. This one's the real deal, folks, and you can see it from the trailer below:

Prepare yourselves, because In a Violent Nature introduces a new iconic horror villain with somewhat understandable motives : Johnny, a menacing figure who makes Jason Voorhees seem almost tame. Johnny is brought back to life when a group of teenagers snatch a locket from the charred ruins of the fire tower where he met his end. Driven by instincts more akin to a wild beast than a man, the killer is haunted by a crime that occurred over sixty years ago, a dark history the trailer hints at with spine-tingling suspense.

As Johnny stalks through the forest, armed with an array of makeshift weapons from snares to axes, the atmosphere thickens. An eerie voice off-screen warns to avoid the woods, suggesting the presence of an "animal" that can easily dismantle any trap. Simultaneously, another voice reveals the chilling details of the White Pine Slaughter—the brutal incident that transformed Johnny into the vengeful spirit he is now. This film is shaping up to be a must-see and, after checking out the critics' responses, I'm even more eagerly anticipating its debut in theaters, even if it means I will perform the liquid laugh when I finally get to see it.

Prepare to pitch a pavement pizza when In A Violent Nature stalks its way into theaters on May 31 and, later, catch it streaming on Shudder. In the meantime, explore our list of the best horror movies streaming on Shudder to satisfy your craving for gore.