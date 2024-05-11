Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Referencing Travis Kelce's Iconic Touchdown Dances In 'So High School' On The Eras Tour, And It's The Cutest Thing Ever

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the hottest couple at the moment, and fans can’t stop fawning over them. Well, the swooning just got emphasized even more. When the pop star added The Tortured Poets Department to the Eras Tour, she included the track “So High School” – a song that’s most likely about her football-playing boyfriend – and fans freaked out. What made Swifties even more lovestruck, however, was the choreography for the number, because it seems the pop star is referencing the Kansas City Chiefs star’s iconic touchdown dances and moments through it.

From football stadium lights being projected on the screen to actions that seem to nod to some of Kelce's fun touchdown dances and even the time she and her bestie Blake Lively were seen gushing over the game and Kelce, as analiaogs pointed out in their TikToks, the details in this performance are immaculate. While we can’t confirm if all of these moves are intentionally in reference to her boyfriend, there’s no denying the parallels.

The similarities got even wilder in the second part of this TikTok series, because the creator pointed out some very specific touchdown celebrations the tight end does that were recreated in the “So High School” number. Take a look:

From Swag Surfin’ to the driving move to even twerking, the nods to Travis Kelce seem quite obvious and they’re the cutest thing ever. There’s even red and yellow lighting during it! I mean, come on, this might even be cuter than “ Karma is the guy on the Chiefs ,” which is saying a lot.

Both Travis and Jason Kelce are known for their celebrations , and since Swift started attending games , her reactions have also been fun to witness. Considering “So High School” is seemingly about Travis Kelce – “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle” is a lyric for heaven's sake, if it’s not about the football player, then I have no idea who it’s about – it makes sense that she’d choreograph the routine to pay homage to him.

Plus, our girl loves Easter eggs. She puts them everywhere. Just look at the Easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” video that tease Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) or the hints in “Karma” that point to 1989 (Taylor’s Version), you’ll see this point loud and clear.

Taylor Swift always has a reason for what she’s doing, and there’s almost always a deeper meaning. So, yes, I do think the “So High School” performance is choreographed to intentionally include nods to Travis Kelce, his legendary touchdown dances, and their lovely moments from the football season.

