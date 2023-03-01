Brandi Glanville Missed The Traitors Reunion. Is This A Bad Sign For Her Future As A Real Housewife?

Minor spoilers ahead for The Traitors.

Reality competition shows are a tried and true genre in the TV world, just look how long Survivor has been airing on CBS. Fans recently were treated to an exciting new franchise with Peacock’s The Traitors , hosted by the always delightful Alan Cumming . The first season starred a combination of reality TV personalities and regular people, to explosive results. That includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Brandi Glanville, who unfortunately didn’t make it very long on the series. And after Brandi missed the Traitors reunion, is this a bad sign for her future as a Real Housewife?

The Traitors ended up doing well enough for those with a Peacock subscription that the show was renewed for Season 2. Additionally, the cast recently assembled for a reunion hosted by Andy Cohen himself. Unfortunately a few cast members were absent, including Brandi Glanville. And given her ongoing controversy with RHONJ ’s Caroline Manzo from filming Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, I have to wonder if the network is preparing to cut ties with Glanville altogether.

While Brandi Glanville was removed from RHOBH as a series regular after Season 5, she popped up a few times in other years as a guest star. And after a delightful performance in Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip , some fans thought she might be returning to Beverly Hills. But those chances seem to have diminished due to a scuffle with Caroline Manzo that resulted in her being pulled from RHUGT Season 4, as well as an internal investigation at the network. Since this situation is still playing out, it would make sense if that’s why she was absent from the reunion for The Traitors. We’ll just have to wait and see if she gets ousted from the network, or continues to pop up in projects like Watch What Happens Live.

For those who are unaware, Brandi Glanville was cast in the upcoming fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip, which was recently filmed in Morocco. But some drama happened between her and Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Caroline Manzo. According to the reports, Glanville forcefully kissed Manzo multiple times, while the RHONJ icon said no. Peacock issued a statement affirming an investigation was happening, and appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken. Could that mean blacklisting Glanville starting with the Traitors reunion? Only time will tell.

Brandi Glanville’s absence was definitely felt during the Season 1 reunion of The Traitors, although there was still drama and tears for viewers to watch. But since Brandi was one of the biggest personalities on that cast, it was noticeable that she wasn’t there. I for one was eager to hear her perspective, as she clocked two of the original Traitors early on in the series. Unfortunately her future on the small screen is seemingly a mystery.