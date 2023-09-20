A Legendary Big Brother Player Is Rumored To Join The Traitors Season 2, And I Really Hope This Turns Out To Be True

The Traitors quickly became a reality TV hit upon its debut, and that's partially due to the fact that it serves as a haven for beloved Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother alums to compete. The show pulled a number of iconic players for the inaugural season, which was impressive. Now, a major rumor has me wondering if Season 2 will only up the ante. It's been alleged that the Peacock series is bringing on one of the most legendary BB players of all time, and I'm really hoping this turns out to be true.

As of right now, the only detail we know for sure is that The Traitors will return for Season 2, to the delight of fans with Peacock subscriptions. As viewers play the waiting game, popular reality TV insider Gamer Vev posted a rumored cast list on their account, and social media commenators' jaws dropped when it claimed Dan Gheesling is joining the second season, marking his grand return to the small screen.

Who Is Big Brother's Dan Gheesling?

For those who aren't currently watching Big Brother online or have never watched the show before, Dan Gheesling is widely considered to be the best and most memorable Houseguest to have ever played the game. Gheesling won Season 10 using deceptive tactics and inventive strategies, becoming the first player to win the game unanimously. To date, the only other players to win without opposition have been Season 22 victor Cody Calafiore and Season 23 champion Xavier Prather.

In addition to claiming victory in the tenth season, the TV and Internet personality almost won the game a second time in Season 14. He became the first player to make the Final Two twice, though he eventually lost to Ian Terry in a 6-1 vote. That was largely because he had to enable a cutthroat strategy to make it to the end, which included the iconic moment "Dan's Funeral" that saved him from eviction.

Why The Notion Of This Big Brother Star Joining The Traitors Is So Exciting

These days, many reality stars find themselves starring on multiple competition shows within the genre. Those who don't, however, usually build a platform on social media where they comment on series or start a lifestyle brand for their followers to keep up with. Dan Gheesling hasn't done much of either since his loss in Season 14 and, while he's popped into Big Brother for the occasional interview, he's mostly been preoccupied with gaming channel on Twitch (and trolling has been involved).

Outside of allowing people to watch him play video games, the 40-year-old star has shied away from the spotlight. His theoretical inclusion on The Traitors would give longtime fans another chance to see just what makes this guy tick. We'd also have the opportunity to learn whether the skills he used on BB can translate to Traitors' style of play.

Dan Gheesling rumored return to TV arrives as Big Brother fans wonder if a Legends season will finally be greenlit by CBS. Contestants have weighed in on the rumored Legends spinoff for some time now and, with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes impacting scripted shows, now could be a great time to make it happen. This is all just conjecture, at this point, though, as we still don't know if Gheesling will definitely appear on The Traitors. Until a cast list is officially released, I'll be crossing my fingers.

While you wait for news on that front, know that Big Brother Season 25 is underway, and those wanting to check it out can do so with a Paramount+ subscription. As for The Traitors Season 2, we're still waiting on the official word for when it will arrive, but you can hit up Peacock and stream the first season now.