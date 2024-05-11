After The Met Gala, Rita Ora Took A Break And Rocked Not One But Two Sheer Looks On Vacation

The Met Gala may be over, but Rita Ora doesn’t need a red carpet to continue to prove she looks good in the hot sheer trend! The Masked Singer Season 11 panelist shared photos from a vacation to Tulum, Mexico with her husband and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and she rocked not one, but two versions of the sheer dress trend.

Earlier this week, tons of celebrities wore jaw-dropping looks at the annual Met Gala. During the major fashion event, the sheer trend was everywhere. From Kim Kardashian pairing a silver floral dress with a controversial sweater to Jennifer Lopez’s bombshell of a see-through dress , a lot of celebrities were flirting with showing off their skin at the event. Ora took on this trend too with a gorgeous beaded dress, which you can see in this get-ready video she posted:

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) A photo posted by on

Rita Ora walked the carpet in a Tom Ford gown that had her wearing a mesh bodysuit with strands of multicolor beads hanging over her body. When speaking to Vogue during the event, she said the beads were from the first and second century BC and therefore “older than anyone on this planet." She went to the Met Gala with Waititi, who wore a brown-leather suit.

Rita Ora also stepped out in a second sheer look for the after-party, by wearing another see-through bodysuit with jewels and florals across her body. You can see it on Instagram as well.

Now that the couple, who tied the knot with a gorgeous wedding in 2022 , have finished serving at the Met Gala, they ventured off to Tulum for what looks like a breathtaking vacation. Check out Rita Ora’s latest sheer looks post-Met Gala:

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) A photo posted by on

The singer can’t stop, won’t stop making this look work for her!

In the first photo, she is pictured wearing a see-through yellow dress with black sandals. It looks perfect for a tropical climate between its airy material and the gorgeous floral design in the front. As a video shows in the sixth slide, the dress is held up with a yellow ribbon material and is open in the back. It looks like she and Waititi were having a blast doing photoshoots together. Waititi can be seen there too posing while Ora took pictures of him as he swung on a very fancy couch swing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ora’s other sheer look was a white lacy number that she posted in the second and seventh pictures. When you're on a vacation like this one, one tends to want to show off their bathing suit and body, and these looks definitely allow Rita Ora to do so with style!

You can see Rita Ora next in two movies on the 2024 schedule, a thriller called Tin Soldier, alongside Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro, and as the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: Rise of Red, which comes to Disney+ on July 12. While we wait for those to come out, we'll also continue to follow her fashion.